There was speculation before the draft that the Cardinals were trying to trade converted outside linebacker Haason Reddick. That didn’t happen, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him be released.

Last week on his GM Shuffle podcast, former NFL personnel executive Michael Lombardi said, “Haason Reddick’s another guy for the Cardinals that they would gladly move on from. He’s been disappointing for them and I think they would like to make a move because they know they need to improve their defense.

“He was on their defense last year and it was really not very good. He doesn’t fit for what they do.”

A first-round pick in 2017, Reddick signed a four-year contract worth $13.478 million that included a $7.942 million signing bonus. His base salary for this year is $2.3 million,

The Cardinals have until next Monday (May 3) to exercise their fifth-year option on Reddick, which would result in a 2021 salary of $10.089 million. That won’t happen, but he would remain on the roster.

On the current roster, he counts $4.288 million against the cap. If released, there would be $1.985 million in dead money, which would be a net savings of his 2020 base salary.

Last season, Reddick started at inside linebacker in Weeks 2-6, but was then replaced by Joe Walker, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Reddick registered 83 tackles according to film review by coaches with six tackles for loss.

The Cardinals supplemented their linebacker room by signing De’Vondre Campbell from the Atlanta Falcons and Devon Kennard from the Detroit Lions. They also drafted Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.