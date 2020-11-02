Both Cardinal head coach Kliff Kingsbury and nose tackle Corey Peters reiterated the classic sports line “next man up” Monday morning in response to the news of two players testing positive for COVID-19.

By Monday afternoon, the club announced that outside linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. were the two who contracted the virus during the bye week.

Kennard tweeted on Monday morning that he had tested positive:

"I learned that like many others, I have tested positive for Covid 19. Thankfully, I feel completely normal so far. Please keep my family & I in your prayers as we navigate this. I look forward to being back on the field w/my teammates as soon as I am cleared & it’s safe to do so!"

The other was a mystery leading up to practice, but Murphy was one of a few Cardinals not seen. The team then announced that he and Kennard were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The positive tests led to the Cardinals deep cleaning their facility. The team’s helmets at practice were modified with a filter around the face mask.

But, practice was “business as usual,” per head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

"The situation is pretty fluid day-to-day, but I feel like having all negatives come back from Sunday was a step in the right direction and just hopefully that continues throughout the week," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals have had good fortune when it comes to limiting positive tests this year. Wide receiver KeeSean Johnson was the only that had been on reserve/COVID-19 until Sunday’s report. Kingsbury and multiple Cardinals said on Monday they knew something like this was likely to occur, and now they have to continue forward.

"It wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when this would occur," Kingsbury said. "And it's how teams handle it the best; those teams are going to be at the top of this deal. And we understand that and so as these things pop up, we have to be able to continue to move forward and 'next man up' and all these things we've talked about throughout the season, and we continue to talk about it.

"So, guys I think have a good understanding of how we'll handle this, how we'll move forward and we can't let it affect our mentality or how we approach the next week's game."

Dan Arnold with modified face mask. Credit: Alex Weiner - Sports Illustrated

Peters added: "I'm not sure that it really mentally impacts us. We were aware that this could happen. It's always been a 'next-man-up' mentality here. I think one thing that it certainly does is reinforces that everybody has to be careful to take the proper precautions when outside of the building. Here visibly, I think everybody's doing a great job. You can see everybody is working within the protocols. But when we leave the building, we've got to do a better job of trying to be as safe as possible."

There is a chance that with multiple negative tests Kennard and Murphy could be cleared to return for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. That has happened with other cases in the NFL this season. However, Johnson missed the first two weeks of the season while dealing with the virus, so there’s no set blueprint for how it works with different people.

Kennard missed two games earlier this season because of a calf injury. Murphy has played well as the nickel corner and has participated in 85.4 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

The Cardinals added an edge rusher in Markus Golden recently, so they have some reinforcements on the edge if Kennard is out this week. Haason Reddick has played well this season, and Dennis Gardeck and Kylie Fitts have also filled in.

At corner, the Cardinals just added De’Vante Bausby and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said last week that veteran Prince Amukamara, who is on the practice squad, is close to being ready to make an impact. Fellow corner Dre Kirkpatrick was not seen practicing either, so there could be some new faces lining up next week unless he is able to play.

To replace players on COVID-19, teams can bring players up from the practice squad and then have them return there without having to clear waivers.