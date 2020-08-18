In the last two seasons, the NFC representative in the Super Bowl came from the NFC West. While neither the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers were successful in hoisting the Lombardi Trophy during their trips to the game's biggest stage, both teams were dominant during the regular season. According to the sports books, the 49ers are still the favorites to win the division and are listed at -106. The Seattle Seahawks come in at +220, the Rams are +550 and the dark-horse Arizona Cardinals are at +700. MMQB’s Gary Gramling and AllCardinals' publisher Howard Balzer discuss who will come out on top of the NFC West.

Gramling is cool on the Seahawks, raising questions about their pass rush, and believes the Rams have the ability to bounce back from their disappointing 2019 season because their revamped offensive line began playing better in December.

He does like the upside of the Cardinals, which was seconded by Balzer, who believes they should be improved and win at least eight or nine games. Both agreed, and very few would argue otherwise, that the NFC West is probably the best division in the NFL, top to bottom. Gramling strongly insisted that the Cardinals would be the favorites to win the division if they were in the NFC North.

But, alas, they are not. The other three teams were all over .500 last season, and even with an extra playoff team this season, it is unlikely, but not impossible, that all three wild cards would come from the same division.

Nine wins might not be enough to advance to the post-season, but if the Cardinals can do that, it would affirm their status as a rising team in the NFL.