NFC West Ranked as Top Division for Receiving Talent

The Cardinals, along with their divisional foes, combine for what is believed to be the most talented group of wide receivers in the league.

Whether you support the Arizona Cardinals or not, you know the talents of receiver DeAndre Hopkins are considered to be as a top three receiver (at worst) in the National Football League. Hopkins is undoubtedly an alpha presence for pass-catchers across the league, even in a division with other talented receivers.

At least CBS Sports' Jared Dubin thinks so.

NFC West Ranks as No. 1 Division for Wide Receivers

Dubin pegged the NFC West as the league's top division in terms of talent at the wide receiver position, and listed the top three for each team:

Arizona: DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green

L.A. Rams: Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson

San Francisco: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Mohamed Sanu

Seattle: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain

Dubin wrote, "Man, this group is really damn good. Samuel and Aiyuk are absolute YAC monsters. Hopkins is one of the most unique physical forces in the league. Woods and Kupp are extremely underrated players, guys who can do anything you ask of them on the field. Metcalf might be the next Calvin Johnson. Lockett makes the impossible seem possible due to his combination of speed and chemistry with Russell Wilson. Even supporting guys like Sanu, Jalen Hurd, Kirk, Green, and Van Jefferson bring something to the table. They're not stars, but they're not guys who can't be on the field."

Hopkins leads an extremely talented group of players who may be the best divisional group of receivers in the league after this season. Metcalf is on his way to becoming one of the most dominant receivers in the league, with the rest of the receivers offering very strong options as well.

The Rest of the List

Of course, there are seven other divisions in the league who don't have Hopkins at their disposal. Here are Dubin's complete rankings: