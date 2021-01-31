NFC West Shakeup: New Foe Matthew Stafford Enters Cardinals Division

Former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to take over for the Los Angeles Rams following Saturday's blockbuster trade agreement.

There was a starting quarterback shift in the NFC West Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for another former first pick, quarterback Matthew Stafford. In the deal, the Rams also sent Detroit two future first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 plus a third-rounder this year. The Rams don't have a first-round pick in 2021.

The trade can't be officially consummated until March 17, the first day of the new league year.

Goff, 26, signed a four-year, $134 million extension before last season, set to kick in next year. The Rams clearly did not believe he gave them their best shot to win a Super Bowl over that span, and elected to make a move for the veteran Stafford, who is under contract for just two more years.

The Cardinals have struggled to take down both quarterbacks in recent seasons.

Goff is 7-1 against Arizona with seven consecutive victories.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford is 3-0-1 facing the Cardinals in his last four appearances. Over that span, he has completed 66 percent of his throws for an average of 262 yards per game. He has nine touchdowns to one interception.

In 2020, he led a game-winning drive that ended in kicker Matt Prater hitting a 39-yard field goal as time expired in a 26-23 win.

Both quarterbacks took down Arizona in 2020.

The Rams finished the season 13th in passing yards and 21st in yards per attempt. They were bottom-10 in touchdown passes and had the eighth-most interceptions.

Stafford’s passer rating was 96.3 this past year while Goff’s was 90.

Perhaps the trade should not be a surprise considering the lack of commitment Rams head coach Sean McVay showed to Goff during his post-season media sessions. He kept saying he was “evaluating everything,” including quarterback.

Goff and McVay made the Super Bowl two years ago, but missed the playoffs in 2019 and then this past season lost to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round. The Rams had a top-tier defense in 2020, and apparently felt they needed a more consistent quarterback to get the most out of a competitive roster.

Enter Stafford, who has been a starter for over a decade, made a Pro Bowl and was considered one of the top 100 players in the league per the NFL's countdown five times.

The Cardinals will see both Stafford and Goff next year, as Arizona plays all the the teams in the NFC North.