AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Cardinals and NFC West Teams Pile Up Road Mileage, so do Home Opponents

Howard Balzer

It’s no surprise the Cardinals and the other teams in the NFC West will do the most traveling during the 2020 season. That is often the case because of their obvious geography.

It is more magnified this season because the schedule rotation for the division has them playing all the teams in the NFC East and AFC East. One saving grace for the Cardinals is that one of their NFC East road games is in Dallas, so they avoid playing east-coast teams Philadelphia or Washington on the road.

Of course, they do play in Carolina, one of the conference’s fourth-place teams.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the four NFC West teams are in the top eight of team travel miles for the coming season.

Seattle is first at 2,203; San Francisco is third with 25,507, the Rams are fifth at 26,104 and the Cardinals are eighth at 22,672.

However, the miles will be reduced for the teams that opt to stay east between consecutive games.

Also, any perceived disadvantage is mitigated by the fact that home games for the NFC West will be against teams that also have to travel long distances. San Francisco’s opponents will travel the second-most miles of any team, followed by Seattle third, the Los Angeles Rams fifth and the Cardinals sixth.

As for the Cardinals road schedule, owner Michael Bidwill said after the release of the schedule the plan is for the team to stay somewhere in the east when the team plays at Carolina in Week 4 and at the New York Jets in Week 5.

The 49ers have games in MetLife Stadium in Week 2 and Week 3 against the Jets and Giants, while the Rams will be at Philadelphia and Buffalo in Weeks 2-3. The Seahawks don’t have two straight in the east despite although all of their non-division road games being at Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, Buffalo and Miami.

Cardsinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday he agreed with handling the trips that way.

“That's the plan,” Kingsbury said. “Obviously, a lot of things are up in the air and we don't know how it'll play out. But I like the thought of it. I think you get adjusted well, staying out there changes up the season and brings some freshness to maybe what's been a grind for a while. And so I'm open to it.”

Numerous teams asked the league to schedule the games that way and as many as possible were granted. In addition to the three NFC West teams:

*The Chargers are at Tampa Bay and New Orleans in Weeks 4-5.

*The Raiders are at Atlanta and the Jets in Weeks 12-13.

*The Dolphins are at San Francisco and Denver in Weeks 5-6.

*The New York Jets are at Seattle and Las Vegas in Weeks 12-13.

Finally, like the 49ers, the Patriots will be in the same stadium two straight weeks and only four days apart. They will be at the Chargers and Rams in Weeks 13-14 with the latter on Thursday evening.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Swap Cornerbacks, Re-sign Kevin Peterson

Cornerback Kevin Peterson is returning to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal, while Andre Chachere is on the way out.

Howard Balzer

Jake Plummer, the Cowboys and a 50-Year Legacy

With the Cardinals and Cowboys scheduled to play on MNF, former QB Jake Plummer recounts a playoff win 50 years in the making.

Mason Kern

Cardinals One of Two Teams with Three Consecutive 2020 Road Games

The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road a lot come next season.

Howard Balzer

The Real Numbers: Taking a Deep Dive into Strength of Schedule Rankings

How hard is the Arizona Cardinals schedule this season? AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer breaks it down.

Howard Balzer

Two Prime-Time Games for Cardinals in 2020; Both on the Road

The Arizona Cardinals season schedule was released on Thursday and they got some good news.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Comparing Isaiah Simmons to the Best to Play the Game

Trying to find a player comp for Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons is a tough task.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Arizona Cardinals Announce 2020 Schedule

Who are the Arizona Cardinals playing and when are they doing so this season?

Mason Kern

Schedule Preview with 'Reveal' Hours Away: No Speculation Allowed

With the impending Arizona Cardinals schedule announcement coming later today, there has been ample speculation as to how it will unfold.

Howard Balzer

Simmons Looking to 'Switch Some Things Up' with Cardinals Uniform No. 48

Isaiah Simmons declared that he will wear No. 48 with the Arizona Cardinals, but is that plan already going to change?

Howard Balzer

DeAndre Hopkins Honors RN for The Real Heroes Project

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins continues to make strides in the community by celebrating a local RN.

Mason Kern