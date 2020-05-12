Cardinals and NFC West Teams Pile Up Road Mileage, so do Home Opponents

It’s no surprise the Cardinals and the other teams in the NFC West will do the most traveling during the 2020 season. That is often the case because of their obvious geography.

It is more magnified this season because the schedule rotation for the division has them playing all the teams in the NFC East and AFC East. One saving grace for the Cardinals is that one of their NFC East road games is in Dallas, so they avoid playing east-coast teams Philadelphia or Washington on the road.

Of course, they do play in Carolina, one of the conference’s fourth-place teams.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the four NFC West teams are in the top eight of team travel miles for the coming season.

Seattle is first at 2,203; San Francisco is third with 25,507, the Rams are fifth at 26,104 and the Cardinals are eighth at 22,672.

However, the miles will be reduced for the teams that opt to stay east between consecutive games.

Also, any perceived disadvantage is mitigated by the fact that home games for the NFC West will be against teams that also have to travel long distances. San Francisco’s opponents will travel the second-most miles of any team, followed by Seattle third, the Los Angeles Rams fifth and the Cardinals sixth.

As for the Cardinals road schedule, owner Michael Bidwill said after the release of the schedule the plan is for the team to stay somewhere in the east when the team plays at Carolina in Week 4 and at the New York Jets in Week 5.

The 49ers have games in MetLife Stadium in Week 2 and Week 3 against the Jets and Giants, while the Rams will be at Philadelphia and Buffalo in Weeks 2-3. The Seahawks don’t have two straight in the east despite although all of their non-division road games being at Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, Buffalo and Miami.

Cardsinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday he agreed with handling the trips that way.

“That's the plan,” Kingsbury said. “Obviously, a lot of things are up in the air and we don't know how it'll play out. But I like the thought of it. I think you get adjusted well, staying out there changes up the season and brings some freshness to maybe what's been a grind for a while. And so I'm open to it.”

Numerous teams asked the league to schedule the games that way and as many as possible were granted. In addition to the three NFC West teams:

*The Chargers are at Tampa Bay and New Orleans in Weeks 4-5.

*The Raiders are at Atlanta and the Jets in Weeks 12-13.

*The Dolphins are at San Francisco and Denver in Weeks 5-6.

*The New York Jets are at Seattle and Las Vegas in Weeks 12-13.

Finally, like the 49ers, the Patriots will be in the same stadium two straight weeks and only four days apart. They will be at the Chargers and Rams in Weeks 13-14 with the latter on Thursday evening.