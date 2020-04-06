AllCardinals
Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, Chandler Jones Named to NFL All-Decade Team

Howard Balzer

Only three of the 10 seasons in the just-completed decade of 2010-2019 were a success for the Cardinals, but the franchise was still awarded by having three current players named to the All-Decade team announced Monday by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame: wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, cornerback Patrick Peterson and linebacker Chandler Jones. Fitzgerald and Peterson have played their entire careers with the Cardinals, while Jones was acquired from the Patriots in 2016 after beginning his career in New England in 2012.

The team was selected in voting by the Hall of Fame’s selection committee of which I am one of the 48 selectors.

Fitzgerald is entering his 17th season in Arizona and ranks second on the all-time list in receptions (1,378) and yards (17,038) and is sixth in touchdowns with 120. He was one of 10 active receivers named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team in December and the only active receiver in that group.

Peterson began his career in 2011 and has started the 138 games he has played. In four seasons with the Cardinals, Jones has NFL highs in sacks with 60.0 and forced fumbles with 17.

Other players on the All-Decade team with Cardinals ties are defensive lineman Calais Campbell, safety Tyrann Mathieu and running back Adrian Peterson.

Campbell, who was traded by Jacksonville to Baltimore this offseason, was in Arizona from 2008-2016. Mathieu, now with the Kansas City Chiefs, played for the Cardinals from 2013-2017, while Peterson, who is with the Washington Redskins, played just one season for the Cardinals, in 2017.

During three seasons of the decade from 2013-2015 under head coach Bruce Arians, the Cardinals were 34-14 in the regular season and were in the playoffs twice, advancing to the NFC Championship Game in 2015. In the other seven seasons, they were 41-69-2 with the best seasons being 8-8 in 2011 and 2017.

Recently signed defensive lineman Jordan Phillips said he was glad the Cardinals pursued him in free agency. Speaking to reporters in a video conference Monday, he was aware of the three Cardinals he will be teammates with were named to the All-Decade team.

Phillips said, “I mean, the pedigree on the Cardinals is unmatched. They have Larry, Chandler and Pat P. and those are three of the best ever to do it. I've played with great vets. I played with Ndamukong Suh, Cam Wake, I mean, the list goes on and on. Having those type of guys in the locker room and leadership like you said, it's unmatched. You can have the young guys come in and their play speaks for itself. But it's sometimes hard for younger players to come in and try to be vocal.

“But when you have those, I want to say legendary, players in the locker room, that takes it to a whole different level because not only are they speaking it, you get to watch it throughout the week, and then you get to watch it on Sundays. And that is the most powerful message and you just don't want to let those guys down. And if you're talking about, around those guys, you want people to try and put you in the same category as them so it's a different type of power that they have being in that locker room.”

Follow this link to see the entire All-Decade team: https://nflcommunications.com/Pages/NFL,-Pro-Football-Hall-of-Fame-announce-2010s-All-Decade-Team.aspx

