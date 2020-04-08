Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Says Team's All-Decade Choices Have Played at an 'Insane Level'

He has been a consummate professional for 16 seasons in the NFL and was one of four wide receivers named Monday to the league’s All-Decade Team for the years 2010-2019.

However, Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald did not receive the ultimate honor of being a unanimous choice on all 48 ballots from the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee that voted for the team.

There were eight unanimous selections and none were receivers. The other wideouts on the team were Julio Jones, Calvin Johnson and Antonio Brown.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury commented on the three current Cardinals on the team during a videoconference with reports Tuesday.

“Awesome,” Kingsbury said. “First-class individuals (and I’m) very excited for those guys. All three have played at an insane level for a long time and are well deserving as players and people.”

The team includes 53 spots and 52 players because Darren Sproles was selected for the flex position on offense and as a punt returner. Forty-two of the 52 were in the NFL last season. There were also two coaches: Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll.

The eight unanimous had four offensive players, three on defense and one specialist.

Offense: Quarterback Tom Brady, running back Adrian Peterson, tackle Joe Thomas, guard Marshal Yanda

Defense: End J.J. Watt, tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Von Miller

Specialist: Kicker Justin Tucker

Follow this link to see the entire All-Decade team: https://nflcommunications.com/Pages/NFL,-Pro-Football-Hall-of-Fame-announce-2010s-All-Decade-Team.aspx