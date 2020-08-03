AllCardinals
Brutal Numbers: 40 NFL Player Opt Outs, 84 on Reserve/COVID-19

Howard Balzer

As the dust settled on the first six days of “training camp” after most teams reported last Tuesday (July 28), it has been an unprecedented time in the National Football League with players being unavailable for their teams for atypical reasons compared to years past.

The Cardinals have been one of the teams least affected, but the week culminated Sunday with the placement of tackle Marcus Gilbert and tight end Maxx Williams on active/non-football illness. The malady for each has not been disclosed, but it is not expected to keep them unavailable for long.

Players placed on active/physically unable to perform, non-football injury or non-football illness can pass their physicals at any time, but are not permitted to practice until that happens.

This coming week begins the strength and conditioning phase of camp, and it lasts through Aug. 10. Walk-throughs on the field are allowed.

Throughout the league, there have been 40 players that have officially opted out of their contracts with their respective decisions officially reported to the league. New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has also reportedly opted out, but it is not yet official. Another 84 have been placed on reserve/COVID-19, with nine having been activated after having two negative tests. One of those activated was subsequently waived.

Jacksonville has had a total of 12 players on the novel coronavirus list and four have since been activated. Minnesota and Detroit have had eight with the Vikings having one player activated, while Atlanta and Miami had the next most with six. The Dolphins have activated two players. No one can enter the team facility until they have had two negative tests for the virus.

As for regular physicals:

  • 42 players have been placed on active/PUP with one passing a physical and another being waived.

  • 24 players were placed on active/NFI, three of whom passed physicals.

  • Six were placed on active/non-football illness with three passing physicals, one of whom was then waived.

The total is 196 players not available to their teams for some period of time, including those that opted out. Eight Patriots have opted out, and the next team with the most is Dallas with three.

Here is a team-by-team look through Sunday:

Arizona: 2 illnesses

Atlanta: 6 COVID-19; 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19, 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19, 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Carolina: 1 opt-out, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19

Cincinnati: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19, 2 PUP, 2 NFI (1 passed physical)

Cleveland: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19, 2 PUP, 1 NFI

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19, 2 PUP

Denver: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19, 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Detroit: 2 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19, 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 4 COVID-19, 2 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP

Indianapolis: 2 COVID-19, 3 PUP (1 waived), 2 NFI

Jacksonville: 2 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (4 passed physicals), 2 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Kansas City: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP, 1 NFI

Las Vegas: 1 COVID-19, 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated)

Miami: 6 COVID-19 (2 activated), 1 NFI

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 8 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 NFI (1 passed physical)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 3 PUP

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 2 PUP

N.Y. Giants: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19, 2 NFI, 1 illness

N.Y. Jets: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19, 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19, 1 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19

San Francisco: 2 COVID-19, 5 PUP, 2 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out

Tampa Bay: 3 COVID-19, 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19, 2 PUP

Washington: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19, 2 PUP, 1 NFI

