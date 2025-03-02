Draft LB Named Ideal Fit for Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals march into the 2025 offseason with one clear position to upgrade: edge rusher.
The Cardinals saw noticeable improvement from their defense in 2024 under coordinator Nick Rallis, though Arizona still is without a legitimate presence off the edge.
Names such as BJ Ojulari and Darius Robinson bring optimism to Arizona's front seven, though there's no established No. 1 threat to reach the passer.
Pro Football Focus believes Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku is just the fit for Jonathan Gannon and co. in the desert.
PFF: Boston College EDGE Ideal Fit for Cardinals
"High-end defensive line prospects dominate the 2025 NFL Draft class, evidenced by 21 of the top 50 players on PFF’s big board playing the role. In a class so flush with talent at one of the Cardinals’ biggest pain points, it makes sense for them to take multiple swings at it — and it's in general manager Monti Ossenfort's nature to work the phones on draft day," wrote Mason Cameron.
"If Arizona can move back and add another Day 2 pick while still finding an injection of pass-rushing talent, it would insure against any potential misses in free agency.
"Ezeiruaku finished 2024 as a PFF All-American and currently stands as a fringe first-round talent. The former Boston College Eagle would provide Jonathan Gannon’s defense with a great scheme fit and a highly productive option to build around."
It's a fairly deep edge draft, as Gannon told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine:
"Deep edge class, you're right. I haven't sorted through all of it, but we talked to some interesting guys last night," Gannon said in Indianapolis.
"... Taking the full 365 look at us, I think that's a way that we can improve our team is to disrupt the quarterback a little bit better than we did this last year and two years ago even. I think for our team and for our defense to take another step, we have to do a better job of that. Acquisition is one of the ways that you can help that you know. I'm excited about getting to know these guys, watching the tape, having them in and all that."
Ezeiruaku's pro comparison on NFL.com was Yannick Ngakoue, and after logging 16.5 sacks for Boston College last season, it's easy to understand why.