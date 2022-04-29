The Cardinals will look to make their first selection in the draft after trading their first-round pick to acquire Hollywood Brown. Here's 10 defensive players they could target on Friday.

Many expected the Arizona Cardinals to walk away with a receiver in the first round of the NFL draft, yet nobody could have guessed the name that would have landed in the desert.

In fact, Arizona's newest pass-catcher wasn't even in this year's draft class.

The Baltimore Ravens sent receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and a third-round pick (compensatory No. 100) to the Cardinals in exchange for pick No. 23, which they later traded for No. 25 and ultimately landed Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

Last season, Brown caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in an offense that primarily utilized the ground game.

Now, Brown is on a Cardinals depth chart that features DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore.

Uncertainty follows any rookie heading into the league, and Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was sold on knowing exactly what Brown is capable of doing.

"This isn't a forecast; this guy's done it and he's done it at a high level," Keim said. "He can fly and he is a legitimate playmaker. He's got really good hands. So, it's exciting."

Arizona satisfies a major need, yet holes are still aplenty on a roster that collapsed towards the end of last season.

However, the Cardinals enter Friday with pick No. 55 in the second round, followed by the No. 87 and 100 overall pick in the third round. With three picks, the Cardinals could get crafty and shoot up the board if they find a prospect they covet thanks to their newfound draft capital or trade down for a pick in the fourth or fifth round.

Arizona is very likely to address defense after trading for Brown.

Here's a few names to keep an eye on as the draft gets underway Friday:

Potential Targets for Cardinals on Day 2

Cornerback

Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson: Booth was a popular pick to be taken in the first round, yet the league opted not to take a risk on his injury history despite talent that could propel him to serious heights at the next level. Expect Booth to go early, so the Cardinals would likely need to jump a number of picks to land him if he doesn't go in the immediate picks of Round 2.

Kyler Gordon, Washington: Gordon was another potential first-round pick that didn't come to fruition. Gordon is a freakishly athletic corner that offers a large amount of upside and can play inside or outside in the secondary.

Roger McCreary, Auburn: McCreary is a physically strong corner that can dictate receivers in press situations, providing an intimidating presence despite standing less than six-foot tall. Man-coverage skills are his biggest strength, which could see him play well early in his career.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska: Taylor-Britt excels in zone coverage, but showed he could play anything asked during his time at Nebraska. His help in run support (he hits like a truck) may be just enough to convince the Cardinals he should be paired with Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy Jr. for the foreseeable future.

Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State: McCollum is an outstanding physical project (6-foot-4) that could turn into a serious problem for wideouts if he refines his coverage abilities. Development would be needed, yet McCollum could be worth the wait.

EDGE

Drake Jackson, USC: Jackson is an all-around athlete that Arizona might have to move up for. His back-side run support is second to none, while Jackson has good burst off the line when rushing the quarterback and was used regularly in pass coverage.

Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State: Ebiketie is strongest when he's getting after the passer, yet the Cardinals will need him to improve on his run-stopping powers before becoming a three-down player. Arizona can utilize his value in getting after the quarterback in the meantime.

Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma: Bonitto was superb when asked to drop into coverage at Oklahoma, often mirroring tight ends and running backs. When getting after the passer, Bonitto uses a unique blend of agile moves that showcase his strong bend around the edge.

Sam Williams, Mississippi: If you're looking to upgrade your run defense, Williams is your man. Williams can laterally reach runners and plug lanes, which would immediately upgrade Arizona's ability to stop the run. There's still room to grow in terms of sacking the quarterback, although he is fairly strong and would be expected to expand his arsenal of moves.

Alex Wright, Alabama-Birmingham: This be a developmental pick, as Wright falls into the "draft traits and worry about the rest later" category. Wright is capable when it comes to setting the edge and forcing runners inside, while also getting to the quarterback with a 6-foot-5 frame.