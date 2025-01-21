NFL Execs Think DK Metcalf Could Leave NFC West
The Arizona Cardinals could see less of Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf in the future.
Metcalf - one of the better receivers in the league - enters the final year of his contract with Seattle, and a split indeed could be seen between him and the Seahawks.
There's been speculation on Metcalf and his future with the organization, and that was only furthered by ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
Fowler spoke with NFL executives and asked them to make a few predictions for the coming offseason - one of which involved Metcalf heading to the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Metcalf is still in his prime at age 27 and is a challenge for opposing defensive coordinators. But Jaxon Smith-Njigba received more targets than Metcalf among Seattle receivers this season -- 8.1 to 7.2 targets per game -- and Metcalf, a projected 2026 free agent, likely needs a new contract, which won't be cheap," wrote Fowler, who then offered the following from an NFL coordinator.
"The Seahawks can still get good value for him, and he could pair with Ladd McConkey for a good inside-out tandem. [Justin] Herbert to Metcalf would be scary. I think [Los Angeles] will be looking to help the quarterback in a big way."
The Cardinals certainly wouldn't complain about seeing Metcalf less in the NFC West, though he hasn't particularly been strong against Arizona.
According to StatMuse, he's averaged 2.8 receptions for 32.1 yards against the Cardinals with a total of two touchdowns in 11 games.