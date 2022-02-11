NFL Honors Recap: Aaron Rodgers Wins MVP, 2022 Hall of Fame Class Unveiled

Thursday night saw the NFL's best players take home hardware, as the NFL Honors presented awards to 2021's top performances.

The stars were out in Los Angeles Thursday night for the NFL Honors, which saw a plethora of awards and accolades handed out for superb efforts throughout the 2021 season.

Numerous awards were up for grabs Thursday, ranging from NFL Fan of the Year to Most Valuable Player.

Along with MVP, six other major awards were handed out: Offensive/Defensive Player of the Year; Offensive/Defensive Rookie of the Year; Comeback Player of the Year; Coach of the Year.

Here's the winner in each major category, in the chronological order they were presented in:

Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Offensive Rookie of the Year: WR Ja'Marr Chase © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Defensive Rookie of the Year: LB Micah Parsons © Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Comeback Player of the Year: QB Joe Burrow © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Coach of the Year: Titans HC Mike Vrabel © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Offensive Player of the Year: WR Cooper Kupp © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Most Valuable Player: QB Aaron Rodgers Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Not to be overlooked, Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth was honored with the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Other Awards Presented

Unstoppable Performance of the Year: QB Joe Burrow

Salute to Service Award: Denver Broncos TE Andrew Beck

FedEx Air/Ground Players of the Year: QB Tom Brady/RB Jonathan Taylor

Celebration of the Year: Miami Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins

NFL Fan of the Year: Atlanta Falcons fan Henry Ison

Hall of Fame 2022 Class

The 2022 Hall of Fame class was also announced, with the following set to be fit for their gold jackets soon:

Leroy Butler; Bryant Young; Sam Mills; Cliff Branch; Richard Seymour; Tony Boselli; Dick Vermeil; and the first ever on-field official to be selected, Art McNally.