NFL Honors Recap: Aaron Rodgers Wins MVP, 2022 Hall of Fame Class Unveiled
The stars were out in Los Angeles Thursday night for the NFL Honors, which saw a plethora of awards and accolades handed out for superb efforts throughout the 2021 season.
Numerous awards were up for grabs Thursday, ranging from NFL Fan of the Year to Most Valuable Player.
Along with MVP, six other major awards were handed out: Offensive/Defensive Player of the Year; Offensive/Defensive Rookie of the Year; Comeback Player of the Year; Coach of the Year.
Here's the winner in each major category, in the chronological order they were presented in:
Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt
Offensive Rookie of the Year: WR Ja'Marr Chase
Defensive Rookie of the Year: LB Micah Parsons
Comeback Player of the Year: QB Joe Burrow
Coach of the Year: Titans HC Mike Vrabel
Offensive Player of the Year: WR Cooper Kupp
Most Valuable Player: QB Aaron Rodgers
Not to be overlooked, Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth was honored with the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.
Other Awards Presented
Unstoppable Performance of the Year: QB Joe Burrow
Salute to Service Award: Denver Broncos TE Andrew Beck
FedEx Air/Ground Players of the Year: QB Tom Brady/RB Jonathan Taylor
Celebration of the Year: Miami Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins
NFL Fan of the Year: Atlanta Falcons fan Henry Ison
Hall of Fame 2022 Class
The 2022 Hall of Fame class was also announced, with the following set to be fit for their gold jackets soon:
Leroy Butler; Bryant Young; Sam Mills; Cliff Branch; Richard Seymour; Tony Boselli; Dick Vermeil; and the first ever on-field official to be selected, Art McNally.