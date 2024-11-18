NFL Legend: 'You've Got to Keep Your Eye on Those Cardinals'
ARIZONA - The Arizona Cardinals have been a surprise to nearly everybody across the National Football League to this point.
The Cardinals - under the second year of HC Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort - are leaders in the NFC West with a 6-4 record.
Arizona's playing strong on both sides of the ball, having won their last four games before their bye week just ended.
Now, the Cardinals gear up for the second half of their schedule, and they've got the attention of future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick.
Belichick, a regular on The Pat McAfee Show, was asked about the NFC West and gave this response:
"You've got to keep your eye on those Cardinals. They've quietly are having a really solid year. [Kyler] Murray's playing well, running game is good with [James] Conner. The offensive line doesn't look good on paper but they're productive and they've been playing well defensively. Coach [Jonathan Gannon] has done a good job down there with the defense, so it'll be interesting to see how this plays out. They're all right there, it'll be a question on who plays good from here on, not who played good in the first ten games, it's a wash to that point. We'll see what happens."
Full video:
Belichick surely knows what a good football team looks like, as he's a six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Coach of the Year recipient thanks to his tenure with the New England Patriots, as he won over 300 career games as a head coach while establishing himself as one of the top figures in league history.
Belichick himself could try and get into coaching again, as he's rumored to be in the mix for next offseason's cycle after unsuccessfully interviewing in 2024.
As for the Cardinals, they have three tough games directly waiting from their week off. The Seattle Seahawks welcome Arizona this week before the Cardinals head to Minnesota, then will see the Seahawks after for a second matchup in three weeks.