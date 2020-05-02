AllCardinals
Cardinals Take Big Jump in Odds to Win Super Bowl

Howard Balzer

If you listen to the oddsmakers, the Cardinals are the teams whose odds to win the Super Bowl improved the second most after the result of this year’s draft and free-agent period. Not surprisingly, the team that made the biggest move was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag (Twitter: @betonline_ag)) posted Super Bowl futures on Feb. 3, the day after Kansas City defeated San Francisco.

The Cardinals were tied with two other teams – the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars -- for the second-worst odds at 80/1. Two teams were 100/1: the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins.

After the draft, the Cardinals vaulted to 50/1 and tied with six other teams, including the Houston Texans, who were in the playoffs last season. There are nine teams with longer odds than the Cardinals, ranging from 66/1 to 250/1.

The Buccaneers, thanks to the addition of quarterback Tom Brady, went from 66/1 to 12/1.

Twenty-two teams saw their odds get worse since early February.

Surely, the odds will change frequently between now and the hoped-for start of the season, but the numbers give a sense of how the public views what the team has accomplished, led by the acquisition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Following are the odds for all 32 teams from Feb. 3 and after the draft. The teams in bold are the six whose odds improved.

                                                  Feb. 3                   Current

Kansas City Chiefs                        5/1                         13/2

Baltimore Ravens                          8/1                              7/1

San Francisco 49ers                     7/1                         10/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers             66/1                           12/1

New Orleans Saints                      16/1                         14/1

Dallas Cowboys                           16/1                        18/1

New England Patriots                   9/1                        25/1

Philadelphia Eagles                     18/1                         25/1

Pittsburgh Steelers                       20/1                         25/1

Seattle Seahawks                          25/1                         25/1

Buffalo Bills                                     40/1                            28/1

Green Bay Packers                        18/1                         33/1

Indianapolis Colts                          33/1                          33/1

Minnesota Vikings                          25/1                          33/1

Cleveland Browns                         33/1                          40/1

Tennessee Titans                            25/1                          40/1

Arizona Cardinals                            80/1                             50/1

Atlanta Falcons                               33/1                           50/1

Chicago Bears                                33/1                           50/1

Denver Broncos                              50/1                          50/1

Houston Texans                              33/1                           50/1

Los Angeles Chargers                    22/1                           50/1

Los Angeles Rams                           25/1                          50/1

Las Vegas Raiders                           40/1                            66/1

Miami Dolphins                              100/1                              80/1

Detroit Lions                                   66/1                          100/1

New York Jets                                 66/1                          100/1

Carolina Panthers                           66/1                           150/1

Washington Redskins                    100/1                          200/1

Cincinnati Bengals                          80/1                           250/1

Jacksonville Jaguars                      80/1                           250/1

New York Giants                              66/1                           250/1

