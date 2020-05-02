Cardinals Take Big Jump in Odds to Win Super Bowl

If you listen to the oddsmakers, the Cardinals are the teams whose odds to win the Super Bowl improved the second most after the result of this year’s draft and free-agent period. Not surprisingly, the team that made the biggest move was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag (Twitter: @betonline_ag)) posted Super Bowl futures on Feb. 3, the day after Kansas City defeated San Francisco.

The Cardinals were tied with two other teams – the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars -- for the second-worst odds at 80/1. Two teams were 100/1: the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins.

After the draft, the Cardinals vaulted to 50/1 and tied with six other teams, including the Houston Texans, who were in the playoffs last season. There are nine teams with longer odds than the Cardinals, ranging from 66/1 to 250/1.

The Buccaneers, thanks to the addition of quarterback Tom Brady, went from 66/1 to 12/1.

Twenty-two teams saw their odds get worse since early February.

Surely, the odds will change frequently between now and the hoped-for start of the season, but the numbers give a sense of how the public views what the team has accomplished, led by the acquisition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Following are the odds for all 32 teams from Feb. 3 and after the draft. The teams in bold are the six whose odds improved.

Feb. 3 Current

Kansas City Chiefs 5/1 13/2

Baltimore Ravens 8/1 7/1

San Francisco 49ers 7/1 10/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 66/1 12/1

New Orleans Saints 16/1 14/1

Dallas Cowboys 16/1 18/1

New England Patriots 9/1 25/1

Philadelphia Eagles 18/1 25/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 20/1 25/1

Seattle Seahawks 25/1 25/1

Buffalo Bills 40/1 28/1

Green Bay Packers 18/1 33/1

Indianapolis Colts 33/1 33/1

Minnesota Vikings 25/1 33/1

Cleveland Browns 33/1 40/1

Tennessee Titans 25/1 40/1

Arizona Cardinals 80/1 50/1

Atlanta Falcons 33/1 50/1

Chicago Bears 33/1 50/1

Denver Broncos 50/1 50/1

Houston Texans 33/1 50/1

Los Angeles Chargers 22/1 50/1

Los Angeles Rams 25/1 50/1

Las Vegas Raiders 40/1 66/1

Miami Dolphins 100/1 80/1

Detroit Lions 66/1 100/1

New York Jets 66/1 100/1

Carolina Panthers 66/1 150/1

Washington Redskins 100/1 200/1

Cincinnati Bengals 80/1 250/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 80/1 250/1

New York Giants 66/1 250/1