NFL Suspends Cardinals LB
ARIZONA -- The NFL is suspending Arizona Cardinals LB Markus Bailey for the next six games, as reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
More from AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban:
"NFL's suspension for LB Markus Bailey for 6 games is for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances, according to the league's release."
Bailey entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he stayed for four years until signing a deal with the Cardinals this past August.
Bailey has logged 61 career games played with four starts, though he's been featured in just one game for the Cardinals this season, which came in the team's win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. He played 16 special teams snaps for Arizona.
Bailey is now eligible to return in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers.
It's a tight race in the NFC West, as the Cardinals are currently leaders at 6-4 while all three other teams in San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles sit at 5-5.
The Cardinals will face the Seahawks twice within the next two weeks before finishing their season with back to back dates against the Rams and 49ers.
Coming off a bye week, the Cardinals are locked in according to coach Jonathan Gannon.
"They are working every day. Like I said, I’m sure they had a little bit of a break, but they're locked in.”