NFL Team Doctors Aiding in COVID-19 Relief Effort

Mason Kern

SI.com's Jenny Vrentas recently told the story of NFL team doctors who are now helping fight the spread of COVID-19 on the front lines now that football-related activities are suspended. 

Here's an excerpt:

A team physician for the Washington NFL team has spent the past four weeks sleeping in a spare child-sized bed in his home, and he expects he’ll do so for the next two months. When John Tabacco returns home from serving his community in Virginia during the COVID-19 pandemic, he takes extra measures to protect his wife and three young kids.

Across the country, in Santa Clara, Calif., the most anticipated part of 49ers team doctor Anthony Saglimbeni’s day is now seeing how many coronavirus test kits his primary-care practice will receive. Some days it’s zero; other days, it’s two or three. Once, they received a dozen. The ebb and flow means that a patient may come in with identical symptoms as someone Saglimbeni tested just a few days earlier, but if he doesn’t have any kits, this patient won’t get tested.

“It’s a very odd time,” said Tabacco. “You like to think you are prepared for most problems you encounter, but there’s this overwhelming sense that there’s a growing surge of a problem that we don’t have too many answers for and not a lot of empirical evidence about.”

Read the full story here.

