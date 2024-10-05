NFL Week 5 TV Maps
NFL Week 5 action is already underway after a thrilling overtime battle we saw on Thursday Night Football, and if the Sunday slate of action is anything similar, we should be in business.
Four teams have bye weeks over the weekend: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers.
Sunday Night Football will feature the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers (for their first battle ever in that slot) on NBC while Week 5 concludes with ESPN's coverage of Monday Night Football, where the New Orleans Saints battle the Kansas City Chiefs.
All other teams will play throughout the day on Sunday - let's get into it.
Coverage maps courtesy of the good people over at 506 Sports.
CBS Early Window
Red: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Blue: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
Green: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
CBS carries seperate afternoon and late window games for viewers across the country in Week 5, and their early slate features most people enjoying a clash of AFC teams between Buffalo and Houston.
Jaguars vs Colts is restricted to local markets while a good portion of the South will enjoy a tough AFC North battle between the Ravens and Bengals.
CBS Late Window
Red: Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams
Blue: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
The late window of CBS' Week 5 coverage features just two games.
If you live in the Northwest or New York, you'll see the Giants take on the Seahawks. All other places will watch CBS' big game of Packers-Rams.
FOX All Day TV Map
Blue: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
Green: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Yellow: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Red: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Orange: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
FOX will only carry five games in Week 5, two of which come in the late window.
Tom Brady will be on the call for Cardinals-49ers in the afternoon while others will enjoy an AFC West showdown between the Raiders and Broncos.
Most early matchups will see only local fans watching their teams.