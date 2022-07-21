The NFLPA released a statement on Tuesday refuting a report that DeAndre Hopkins used a masking agent to manipulate his test result.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the regular season due to violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

On Tuesday, the NFL Player Association released a statement refuting the NFL Network report that the receiver used a masking agent to dilute or manipulate the test.

“On May 2, 2022, the NFL Network reported that DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension came after producing a positive test result for a ‘prohibited substance plus a diuretic or masking agent/attempt to substitute, dilute or adulterate a specimen/attempt to manipulate a test result,’” the statement said. "This reporting was incorrect as Hopkins never tested positive for any diuretic or masking agent and there was absolutely no evidence of any attempt to substitute, dilute, or adulterate any specimen or any attempt to manipulate a test. Pursuant to the 2022 Policy, his discipline is consistent with producing a positive test result for a prohibited substance.”

The original report has been updated on NFL.com along with a correction.

“CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story included an erroneous description of the test result that led to Hopkins' suspension. Language from the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances on the circumstances in which a first-time violation would result in an eight-game suspension was incorrectly applied to Hopkins' six-game suspension. That description has been removed,” the correction said.

Despite the NFLPA's response to the NFL Network report, it doesn’t claim that Hopkins 'test is in question. Just that Hopkins did not attempt to manipulate or mask the result.

Hopkins has admitted to testing positive for a substance called ostarine. The wide receiver revealed to reporters last month that 0.1% was found in his system.

“If you know what that is, you know it’s contamination — not something directly taken," Hopkins said.

Hopkins and his personal team have said they are looking into what could have caused the substance to be found in his system.

Nevertheless, Hopkins is set to participate in the team's training camp and preseason before stepping away from the team to serve his suspension.

Once the Cardinals' star receiver has fulfilled his suspension, he will return for a Week 7 matchup on Thursday night football against the New Orleans Saints.