Skip to main content

NFLPA Refutes NFL Network Report On Hopkins Suspension

The NFLPA released a statement on Tuesday refuting a report that DeAndre Hopkins used a masking agent to manipulate his test result.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the regular season due to violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

On Tuesday, the NFL Player Association released a statement refuting the NFL Network report that the receiver used a masking agent to dilute or manipulate the test.

“On May 2, 2022, the NFL Network reported that DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension came after producing a positive test result for a ‘prohibited substance plus a diuretic or masking agent/attempt to substitute, dilute or adulterate a specimen/attempt to manipulate a test result,’” the statement said. "This reporting was incorrect as Hopkins never tested positive for any diuretic or masking agent and there was absolutely no evidence of any attempt to substitute, dilute, or adulterate any specimen or any attempt to manipulate a test. Pursuant to the 2022 Policy, his discipline is consistent with producing a positive test result for a prohibited substance.”

The original report has been updated on NFL.com along with a correction.

“CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story included an erroneous description of the test result that led to Hopkins' suspension. Language from the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances on the circumstances in which a first-time violation would result in an eight-game suspension was incorrectly applied to Hopkins' six-game suspension. That description has been removed,” the correction said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite the NFLPA's response to the NFL Network report, it doesn’t claim that Hopkins 'test is in question. Just that Hopkins did not attempt to manipulate or mask the result.

Hopkins has admitted to testing positive for a substance called ostarine. The wide receiver revealed to reporters last month that 0.1% was found in his system.

“If you know what that is, you know it’s contamination — not something directly taken," Hopkins said.

Hopkins and his personal team have said they are looking into what could have caused the substance to be found in his system.

Nevertheless, Hopkins is set to participate in the team's training camp and preseason before stepping away from the team to serve his suspension.

Once the Cardinals' star receiver has fulfilled his suspension, he will return for a Week 7 matchup on Thursday night football against the New Orleans Saints. 

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals Agree to 5-Year Extension

By Alex Weiner1 hour ago
© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Cardinals Breakout Candidates Entering Training Camp

By Alex Weiner17 hours ago
© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals to Welcome Fans at Training Camp Starting July 30 on 'Back Together Saturday'

By Alex Weiner22 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward.
News

Five Arizona Cardinals Players Face Tough Battle to Make Roster

By Ryan Sanudo23 hours ago
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Arizona Cardinals Joint Practices Against Tennessee Titans

By Ryan SanudoJul 18, 2022 5:08 PM EDT
© Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals Rodney Hudson Reportedly Staying With Team in 2022

By Ryan SanudoJul 18, 2022 5:02 PM EDT
GM Steve Keim
News

Arizona Cardinals Steve Keim Some Things Just Don’t Make Sense

By Howard BalzerJul 18, 2022 11:23 AM EDT
Maxx Williams
News

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

By Aaron DeckerJul 18, 2022 11:00 AM EDT