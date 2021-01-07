Cardinals Vice President Nicole Bidwill Remembers Kwamie Lassiter

Several former Arizona Cardinals players, along with club vice president Nicole Bidwill, turned out for a golf tournament to honor the memory of former safety Kwamie Lassiter.

On a beautiful sun-splashed Jan. 6 morning at the Arizona Biltmore golf course Wednesday, the day Kwamie Lassiter dreamed of came true. Unfortunately, the former Cardinals safety wasn’t there to see it, although some were convinced he really was, if only in spirit alone.

Lassiter passed away at the age of 49 two years ago on Jan. 6 and his wife, Ericka, subsequently picked up the torch to plan the first annual Kwamie Lassiter Memorial Golf Classic to benefit the foundation he started, which commenced Wednesday.

"It really is (bittersweet)," Arizona Cardinals vice president Nicole Bidwill told AllCardinals Wednesday at the event. "He had been planning this golf tournament for about 10 years and he would be proud that it's actually happening, finally, especially in a pandemic. It is sad that he's not here, but it is so incredible to see all of the support for Kwamie and his family."

A legion of former Cardinals were in attendance, along with Bidwill, to honor a player that was as special off the field as he was on it.

After his death, Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic wrote, “When Pat Tillman became a Cardinal in 1998, the number he wore in college, 42, was unavailable, assigned three years earlier to another unheralded safety who scoffed at the low expectations others had for him.

“Kwamie Lassiter.

“The two players hit it off. But, then, everyone hit it off with Lassiter. That’s why news of his death on Sunday hit everyone who knew him so hard.

“It broke my heart,” former Cardinals coach Dave McGinnis said. “We lost a special human being.”

That was the recurring theme with several players we interviewed Wednesday, all of which will be available, along with a video produced on the course with even more players sharing their memories.

Lassiter spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Cardinals after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent from Kansas in 1995. He had eight interceptions in 1998, including four in Arizona’s season-finale victory over the Chargers to clinch the franchise’s first playoff appearance in 23 years.

The foundation is committed to continuing his vision by establishing opportunities that promote comprehensive awareness of healthy lifestyles and bringing awareness to Sickle Cell Anemia. In addition, KLF T.A.C.K.L.E (Teaching All Children to Kickoff Leadership in Education) seeks to change the way children are motivated and to encourage their success in education.

For more information on the foundation, find them on Facebook, or go to the website.

Bidwill is the sister of Cardinals principal owner Michael Bidwill and also has an ownership stake in the team. She is considered a vice president and represents the franchise at numerous community events throughout the Valley.

"On the field he was just such an incredible player, leader of our team," Nicole Bidwill said of Lassiter. "Off the field, Kwamie — anybody who knew him would know — the nicest person. Always thinking about other people. Always doing nice things for other people and our community. He had the most warm, wonderful smile and he was so welcoming to everybody. He just did so many little things that helped other people all throughout his career and after his career, too."