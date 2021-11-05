Should Kyler Murray Play Sunday? The Answer is a Resounding 'Yes'

With minimal risk for further injury, there’s no reason for Kyler Murray to sit against the 49ers Sunday.

It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that the most-asked question in and around Phoenix this week has been a simple one: Will Kyler Murray play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers?

Murray suffered a minor sprained ankle late in the Week 8 Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers and he didn’t practice at all this week.

However, the reality is that the right question isn’t being asked. The relevant question is: Should Kyler Murray play against the 49ers.

Of course, that isn’t an easy one to answer, but I’ll give it a shot.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray wants to play. That’s the competitor he is. Kingsbury claimed earlier in the week he’d have no issues playing Murray if he had no practice ahead of the game.

“He’s got that type of ability,” Kingsbury said. “If it was earlier in his career, probably not. But his understanding of the system now, some of the pieces we have around him, I feel good about that.”

When asked Friday about Murray’s ability to escape trouble,” Kingsbury somewhat evaded the question by saying, “He's playing at a very high level from the pocket. Accuracy, progressions all the things are really being performed at a high level. So if he can do that he'll be out there.”

But should he? My belief is he should. Surely, Murray will be watched closely in pre-game warmups to see how he moves when running. Frankly, we don’t know how much of that has happened this week.

To those that say Murray shouldn’t play unless he’s 100% is somewhat foolish. How many NFL players are truly at 100% after eight games? Does anyone saying that actually think if he’s 95% he shouldn’t play? Or 90%? That makes no sense, unless he would be risking further injury by simply playing.

On ArizonaSports 98.7 FM Friday, general manager Steve Keim said Murray "can play," but said the team has to "be smart, think about the big picture" and consider the possible of aggravating the injury.

All indications are that wouldn’t be the case. According to Dr. David Chao (profootballdoc.com), the ankle would likely be sore after the game, but that’s not unusual or troublesome. He could be hit and injured again on the ankle, but that can happen on any play while being healthy and to any body part.

When Murray was asked Wednesday about being able to run or avoid pass rushers, he said, “I don’t need to run. If I have to I have to, but at the same time, there’s a difference between running and protecting yourself. You can’t just be a sitting duck in the pocket.”

He was then asked if he believed his ankle was strong enough to protect himself if he had to play that day and he simply said, “Yeah.”

Unless there is information being held back, and surely that can be never be ruled out considering how the organization handles injury reporting, there’s no reason to sit Murray.

He gives the team the best chance to win even banged up and any additional risk appears to be minimal. He has played “banged up” before.

At about 1 pm Arizona time Sunday, we will find out for sure if he will again.