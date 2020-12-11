'No Different': Golden Unfazed by Giants Reunion Game

Markus Golden has maintained a consistent mindset despite being shipped off by the New York Giants at the trade deadline to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. The veteran outside linebacker has emphasized his understanding of the NFL's business model and his place in the machine.

With the Cardinals hitting the road to New York to face his former team in Week 14, Golden is continuing to promote that mindset and shrug off the inherent emotions that come with the reunion.

"It's not different as far as me feeling some type of way or anything," Golden said Friday. "The difference is just me playing with some guys that I know I was just down there with a couple months ago. But other than that, it feels like the same. A regular game, we want to win. Me, I'm going out and being the same person I am, competing. Those guys played against me, they know how hard I go, they know that I'm going to come with it and I know they're competitive too. I look forward to getting out there and competing."

While some players carry emotional turnover with franchise's decisions regarding their status on the team, Golden aims to be the best he can every day. When he initially found out he was traded, the sixth-year pro said he immediately began packing his bag for Arizona.

With his return to New York and MetLife Stadium impending, Golden said he is hyper-focused on helping the Cardinals secure a victory that would have major implications on their playoff aspirations. The otherwise outside glitz and glamour of the upcoming road trip have not crossed his mind.

"I'm excited about the game, honestly," Golden said. "That's what I'm excited about. I'm excited to go out there and compete and play in the game. This is a job, this is a business. I got traded and I'm here as an Arizona Cardinal now. Of course, you're going to see guys, say 'what's up' to them and see how they're doing. But other than that, I'm more focused on getting out there and competing and really just getting out there and trying to win this game. But there's some good guys over there I played with, some great guys. I got a lot of respect for them, but at the end of the day, I got a job to do just like they got a job to do."

With a trio of Giants linebackers on reserve/injured, Kyler Fackrell, Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines, Golden's role in New York could have been greater had he not been traded. While he expressed sympathy for their respective injuries, Golden emphasized that he does not want to play as a result of others ahead of him being unable to participate. He wants to earn it for himself, which he has seemingly done in his five-game stint with Arizona.

"I keep in contact with those guys," Golden said. "All great guys, got a lot of respect for those guys. And I hate that they had to go down like that, but I know they're working hard and trying to get back. But me, I'm more focused on being an Arizona Cardinal and I'm happy I'm a linebacker with the Cardinals now."

As for the team's preparation for the Giants ahead of a critical four-game stretch, Golden said he has not had conversations with his offense about what to expect from New York's defense despite playing in it for seven games earlier this year. He wants to let the coaching staff handle that evaluation, while he prioritizes creating pressure on his former quarterback Daniel Jones.

"Our coach (Kliff Kingsbury) is pretty good here," Golden said. "We've got a lot of great coaches, a lot of good scouts that's doing the hard work and diving into everything, the film and everything. They're doing their part on that. Really me, I'm just focusing on the offensive side of the ball, on the Giants' offense, Daniel Jones, the quarterback, and the line up front. Them guys been playing well the last couple games and we know we're going to come out and it's going to be a physical game."