Final Two Cardinals Home Games Closed to Public

The Arizona Cardinals' final two home games of the 2020 season will be closed to the public due to an increased rate of coronavirus cases in the state.

Per a team press release, the decision was made "based on the latest COVID-19 information and guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services."

The only fans allowed in State Farm Stadium will be a "limited number of immediate family members of Cardinals players and staff."

The Cardinals gradually let in more fans as the season progressed up through Week 10.

The organization started by not allowing fans during its home opener against the Washington Football Team in Week 2. It then let in 750 close friends and family members of players, coaches and staff in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions. The number increased to 1,200 on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

The team then continued to increase capacity up to 4,200 season-ticket holders for the next two home games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively. Then, as COVID-19 cases began to rise, the Cardinals stopped letting fans in except for family.

Their last two home games are on Dec. 20 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Dec. 26 against the San Francisco 49ers in Weeks 15 and 16. Meanwhile, the 49ers are currently stationed in Arizona and playing their home games at State Farm Stadium due to local regulations in California's Santa Clara County.

At least some fans get to say they were in the building for the "Hail Murray" in Week 10. The game-winning heave from quarterback Kyler Murray to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was the final play open to the public in 2020.