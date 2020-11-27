Cardinals Not Permitting Fans for Rams Game Dec. 6

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday they will not permit the general public into their next home game at State Farm Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 on Dec. 6. A crowd of select family members of the players and staff will be allowed to attend.

The rising infection rates of COVID-19 in the United States and the “advice from the Arizona Department of Health Services” led to the decision. The Cardinals were gradually letting more and more fans into each game. Their home opener against the Washington Football Team had no fans and their next home game against the Detroit Lions included 750 friends and family of players and staff. After that, they had 1,200 fans against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. Most recently, 4,200 fans were allowed entry for the franchise's last two home games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in Weeks 9 and 10.

The Cardinals have three more home games, including Dec. 6. The team is scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 and then the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 at home. Whether fans will be allowed for the final two home games is to be determined, although the team release stated that the decision "will be made in consultation with ADHS and announced at a later date."

The team has also had a difficult week with the coronavirus, placing wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Trent Sherfield and safety Deionte Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That is the most in one week this season for Arizona, which has sustained relatively good luck with limited infections. The previous players to be added to that list and subsequently come back this season were wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, outside linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.