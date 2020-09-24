Count former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson as one media member that doesn’t believe the Cardinals are “for real.”

Certainly, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but Johnson’s logic is somewhat flawed, especially when it came to something as basic as getting facts right.

The discussion occurred earlier this week on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin Show.

The hosts were debating the NFL’s 11 unbeaten teams and which ones are “real or not real.”

Dismissing the Cardinals as “not real,” Johnson said, "They are a 6-7 game win-type team, even though they got two under their belt already. I like the fact that their offense is high octane, explosive, but when you look at the time of possession on this team, it certainly makes me scratch my head."

We hope Johnson’s head isn’t too scratched up because the time of possession point was a strange one to make.

After two games, the Cardinals average in the category is 32:35, which ranks seventh in the league. Yes, seventh. And one of the teams in front of them, the Los Angeles Chargers, have them beat by a whopping two-second average at 35:37.

The other five teams ahead of the Chargers and Cardinals are Green Bay, 38:01; Indianapolis, 35:54; Buffalo, 35:06; Las Vegas, 33:45; and the Los Angeles Rams, 33:25.

While Johnson said he likes what quarterback Kyler Murray does “within the system,” he then said, “Long term, I don't think the Arizona Cardinals are made for the NFL, to make a run, because when you start running up against the Rams and (defensive lineman) Aaron Donald and (cornerback) Jalen Ramsey against (wide receiver) DeAndre Hopkins and you take that weapon away, or you start running up against (quarterback) Russell Wilson and Seattle or some of these other teams that you've got to face that have a little more 'umph' on the defensive side of the ball, we'll certainly see.”

Fellow host Jay Williams said he believes the Cardinals are indeed “real” and said, "They are telling me we need to go to break, or I would retort. The Lions, at the Panthers, at the Jets. They will be 5-0. And then we will be seeing if they are real or not, Keyshawn."

To which Johnson concluded, "The Lions, you never know, (head coach) Matt Patricia might pull a rabbit out of a hat. You never know."

Patricia might do that, but heck, even a rabbit couldn’t catch Murray.