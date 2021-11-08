The Arizona Cardinals are now 8-1 and are back to the top of the NFC standings following their win over division rival San Francisco.

A 31-17 win on the road, especially against a team such as the 49ers, would be convincing for any team, let alone a Cardinals squad that's missing several key pieces. Players such as Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, J.J. Watt and a few others weren't available for Arizona, along with three assistant coaches who tested positive in the days leading to the game.

The Cardinals pulled off a similar feat when the team traveled to Cleveland and won in impressive fashion, and a message delivered by Watt during the game rings true after sweeping the 49ers:

"Maybe we're just better."

While the Cardinals now shift their focus toward the Carolina Panthers, let's take a look at some notable numbers from Arizona's victory in San Francisco:

Notable Numbers From Cardinals-49ers

84.7%: Being called upon to start for Murray, second-string quarterback Colt McCoy finished the win with the second-highest single-game completion percentage in franchise history, completing 84.7% of his passes with only four incompletions in his 26 attempts. McCoy, who's been praised highly since arriving to the organization, now finds his name with the likes of Kurt Warner, Carson Palmer and Murray in the franchise record books.

11: Cardinals running back James Conner is now the NFL leader in touchdowns, reaching the end zone 11 times this season. Conner, who found pay dirt three times in the victory over the 49ers, has scored eight touchdowns in the last three games. Conner also has an average yards per carry of 5.1 during that stretch. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Conner became only the fourth player with 11 scrimmage touchdowns through his first nine games with a team since 1990, joining Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Fred Taylor.

5: Arizona managed to drop Jimmy Garoppolo five times on Sunday, but none more special than Chandler Jones' sack to officially move into first place for all-time sacks in franchise history. Jones paid tribute to former leader Freddie Joe Nunn in an awesome way.

Markus Golden, who has been on an absolute tear, had three of those sacks. Golden has nine sacks in nine games, and has stepped up in a major way for Arizona's defense.

7: Arizona has now scored over 30 points in seven of nine games this season, with only one game scoring under 20 points. Considering the constant shuffle of players and the Cardinals never truly fielding their offense at full strength, Arizona's ability to consistently put points on the board against any opponent has been more impressive thanks to the game of musical chairs the team plays each week with injuries and COVID news.