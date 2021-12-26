Notable Numbers in Cardinals Christmas Day Loss to Colts

From special teams to pre-snap penalties, the Arizona Cardinals will be looking at these notable numbers following their third straight loss on Saturday night.

When the Arizona Cardinals began their 2021 season 7-0, the team could do no wrong.

The defense was forcing turnovers and reaching the quarterback at a high rate, the offense was lighting up scoreboards across the league and special teams was surprisingly reliable when called upon.

The Cardinals maintained what they called a "1-0" mentality through the stretch, when many called them the best team in football and guys such as head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray were leading their respective fields in yearly awards.

However, since the "win and you're in" portion of the season has approached, the Cardinals have failed to answer.

Arizona, having already put playoff tickets on sale Dec. 8, have yet to clinch a playoff spot and are now one Los Angeles Rams win away from losing the NFC West lead, an unfathomable thought only weeks ago.

The Colts, with five total offensive linemen missing on the night and their best defensive player (linebacker Darius Leonard was placed on the COVID list prior to the game) not playing, had nearly everything working against them heading into State Farm Stadium.

However, it was the Cardinals that would ultimately find themselves as losers on the night in another forgettable performance in a 22-16 loss to the Colts on Christmas night.

Notable Numbers

3: The Cardinals have now lost three games in a row in the second half of the schedule, marking the fourth straight season in which the team dropped a trifecta of games following Week 10. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been responsible for three of those seasons now.

9: The Indianapolis Colts are now 9-0 when running back Jonathan Taylor rushes for over 100 yards. Taylor finished with 108 yards on 27 carries, gaining 43 yards on the first play from scrimmage for the Colts to ultimately set up a touchdown later in the drive.

57: Kyler Murray set a new career-long rush on Saturday, scampering for 57 yards and reaching 20.78 miles per hour according to Next Gen Stats. Murray finished as Arizona's leading rusher with 74 total yards on the ground.

11: The Cardinals were undisciplined through the entire night, totaling 11 penalties for 85 yards. In comparison, the Colts racked up a mere five penalties for 40 yards. Three of those penalties were false starts by right guard Josh Jones.

7: The amount of points left on the board from the Cardinals' kicking unit, as Matt Prater missed two field goals and an extra point in the loss.

Prater had two holders during the night, as quarterback Colt McCoy initially was the holder before a laces-in kick was pushed wide on Prater's first try. Punter Ryan Winslow took over for McCoy afterward, but Prater was still unable to properly rebound following Winslow's presence.

Normal holder and punter Andy Lee missed the game due to being placed on the COVID list Thursday.

2: The Cardinals have now gone over two months since their last win at State Farm Stadium, last defeating the Texans at home on Oct. 24.

Since then, Arizona has lost to the Packers, Panthers, Rams and now the Colts in their home digs. Their next and final opportunity of the regular season will come on Jan. 9 against the Seahawks, 77 days removed from their last victory at State Farm Stadium.

43: The Cardinals attempted 43 passes, marking their straight game doing so, which may or may not be a coincidence in their current three-game losing streak. Running back James Conner (heel) was sorely missed, although the offensive line as a unit didn't exactly help out fellow running back Chase Edmonds either.

The Cardinals are now 2-4 when Murray attempts 33 or more passes, losing their last four in that scenario.