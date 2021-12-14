Notable Numbers in Cardinals' 30-23 Loss to Rams

The Arizona Cardinals may just prefer playing on the road this season, as the team will have gone a whopping 50 days without a victory at State Farm Stadium.

The third loss of the Arizona Cardinals season came in ugly fashion on Monday Night Football, dropping a home game in prime time to the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams 30-23.

A win would have given the Cardinals a guaranteed spot in the playoffs, as Arizona would have been the first team in the league to clinch a berth in the postseason.

However, Arizona has now gone 3-3 after beginning their season 7-0.

Is deja vu once again appearing for a Cardinals team that fell apart down the stretch in 2020 after being in playoff position?

In reality, likely not. The Cardinals added veteran pieces in the offseason to prevent such a thing from happening, as Arizona is simply too talented to again implode in the regular season.

However, losing to Los Angeles on Monday night will likely reset the mentality of a team that possessed the best record in the league, perhaps for the better. With just four games to go before the playoffs are here, the Cardinals being knocked off of their pedestal may work in their favor down the road.

However, future and present moral victories won't help Arizona get into the postseason, as the team now will get back to work on a short week before preparing to hit the road and take on the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

Notable Numbers

3: The Cardinals now have three losses on the season, all coming in their last three home games. Arizona hasn't won at State Farm Stadium since defeating the Houston Texans on Oct. 24, and will next get an opportunity to fix that on Dec. 25 when the Indianapolis Colts come to town, officially making it two months since the Cardinals have emerged victorious at home.

Aaron Donald also sacked quarterback Kyler Murray three times, the sixth game in his career in which he's reached that number in a single game.

5: Out of Murray's nine interceptions thrown this season, five have come on the opening drive of the second half. Murray's two interceptions led to the Rams scoring touchdowns on both opportunities, with the second pick putting Los Angeles in immediate scoring position at the Arizona 19-yard line.

Murray has now thrown interceptions in three of his last four games, with five total picks coming during that time.

50: It was a productive from an individual perspective for wide receiver A.J. Green, who caught seven of 10 targets for 102 yards. In the process, Green reached 10,000 career receiving yards, becoming the 50th player in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

17: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finally earned his first win against a team that was five games above .500, previously going 0-17 before Monday night's victory over the Cardinals.

4: Murray was brought down for a total of four sacks by the Rams. In his first season, that number was reached six times 2019. However, Monday night became just the second time in two seasons where Murray was sacked that number of times or more, with the only other occurrence happening against the Texans in Week 7.

12: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was targeted 12 times on Monday, the highest of the season thus far despite only catching five passes. The last 11 times Hopkins has been targeted 12 times in a game, he's averaged 8.7 catches with the lowest total being seven in that span.

2: The Cardinals were alone at the top of the NFC standings, yet little breathing room was afforded following losses to Green Bay and Carolina earlier this season. With Arizona's loss to the Rams, two teams now join the Cardinals, as there is now a three-way tie at the top between the Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As it stands right now, the Cardinals have the NFC's No. 3 Seed.

88: With the passing of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, former teammates Matt Prater and DeAndre Hopkins paid tribute in a special way.