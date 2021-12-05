Notable Numbers in Cardinals Road Victory in Chicago

These key stats made all the difference for the Arizona Cardinals win coming off their bye week, defeating the Chicago Bears on the road to improve to 10-2.

The weather in Chicago sure wasn't pretty, nor was the Arizona Cardinals' 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Fresh off of a bye week, the Cardinals welcomed back quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who made an immediate impact.

Murray passed for another touchdown while reaching the end zone twice on the ground for a total of four scores on the day.

The Cardinals improved to 10-2 on the year, becoming the first team to reach that amount of wins. Arizona remains in the driver's seat for the NFC's No. 1 seed in the current playoff picture, although they lead Green Bay and Tampa Bay by one game.

Up next for the Cardinals? A crucial Monday Night Football duel with the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.

For now, let's take a look at some notable numbers from Arizona's victory over the Bears:

Notable Numbers

4: The Cardinals had four interceptions off Bears quarterback Andy Dalton. This was Dalton's fifth career game throwing that many picks. All four interceptions placed the Cardinals inside the Bears' 30-yard line, after which they scored three touchdowns and one field goal.

7: The Cardinals earned their seventh victory on the road, remaining undefeated when playing away from State Farm Stadium. It's a typically common cliché for teams with a closed roof at home to play soft on the road in open-weather environments, but Arizona has effectively buried those thoughts with another victory to keep their perfect record intact.

59: Murray finished with a season-high 59 rushing yards on Sunday, marking the 13th time he's rushed for 50 yards or more in a game through his third season in the NFL. His multi-touchdown game on the ground was also the third in his career where he reached the end zone multiple times as a runner.

10,000: Murray also became the fourth-youngest player to reach 10,000 career passing yards, while also becoming just the second player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career passing yards and 1,500 career rushing yards in his first three seasons.

13: Linebacker Jordan Hicks was an absolute menace for the Cardinals , leading the team with 13 tackles (nine solo) with two for loss, two sacks and two quarterback hits. Safety Jalen Thompson was the only other player to have double-digit tackles in the victory.

137: Arizona finished with 137 rushing yards, barely edging their team total of passing yards (120). Running back James Conner paved the way with 75 rushing yards. The Cardinals were given short fields on four separate occasions, taking advantage of those opportunities despite the box-score numbers not popping out.

8: The Cardinals reached the 30-plus point threshold for the eighth time in 2021 on Sunday, with two of those four performances coming without Murray on the field.