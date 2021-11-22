Notable Numbers: Cardinals Bury Seahawks Ahead of Bye Week

The Arizona Cardinals, still without notable players such as Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, went into Seattle and emerged victorious. Here's some notable stats from their performance.

It may not be a nail in the coffin, but it's the closest thing to it.

The Arizona Cardinals' 23-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks put the two teams in vastly different positions.

For the Cardinals, a bye week will be welcomed after improving to 9-2 on the season, avoiding back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

Missing key players such as quarterback Kyler Murray, receiver DeAndre Hopkins and left guard Justin Pugh among others, the Cardinals hope the week of rest will see a more healthy team in preparation for a crucial back end of the season.

Should Murray return for the Week 13 road trip to Chicago, Arizona would have managed a 2-1 record without its franchise player. This is thanks in part to a few strong performances over that three-game stretch, and that's where we'll begin in this week's notable numbers.

At 3-7, the Seahawks are 5.5 games behind the first-place Cardinals and four behind the 7-3 Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are on their bye this week.

Notable Numbers

12.5: Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones brought down Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson twice on Sunday, pushing Jones' sack total at Lumen Field to 12.5 in only six games played. Jones moved into the all-time top 10 in sacks in stadium history, becoming the only non-Seahawk on that list.

328: Quarterback Colt McCoy passed for 328 yards in Sunday's win, marking the first time since 2014 that McCoy hit the 300-yard mark. In Arizona's two wins with McCoy as the starter, he's passed for 577 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

6: Arizona notched its sixth road victory after defeating Seattle, improving to 6-0 on the road. During the impressive undefeated streak away from State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals have won each game by double digits.

13: Running back James Conner found the end zone for a 13th time during the win, continuing to pace the NFL in touchdowns (12 rushing, one receiving). Conner scored a rushing touchdown for the fifth straight game, tying a franchise record according to the FOX broadcast.

40: The Cardinals time of possession was tremendously impactful in their efforts Sunday, possessing the ball for 40:22 of the 60 minutes played. With Seattle possessing dynamic weapons such as Wilson and receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Arizona had five drives on the day that lasted nine plays or more, three of which that lasted 13 plays or more.

3: Kicker Matt Prater missed a total of three kicks on Sunday, including an extra point. Prater's two field-goal attempts missed game from 36 and 39 yards out, although he did successfully convert a 53-yard attempt. Prater had made all five of his attempts between 30-39 yards this season prior to missing two in Seattle.

2: The Seahawks were 2-for-10 on third-down attempts, as Arizona's defense did a tremendous job on getting the Seahawks off the field early and often. Only three drives for Seattle extended to seven or more plays, punting once and kicking field goals on the other two.

5: Both teams played a fairly clean game on Sunday, as only just a total of five penalties were accepted. Seattle had two penalties for 17 yards, while Arizona had three for 32 yards.