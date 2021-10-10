Notable Numbers: Cardinals, Hopkins, Murray

DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have compiled some impressive numbers and milestones after four games.

With a team that is 4-0, there will be a lot of notable numbers and that’s surely the case with the Cardinals.

Currently, they are the last undefeated team in the NFL and have scored at least 30 points in each of their first four games of the season.

The Cardinals enter this week as the NFL’s lone remaining undefeated team for the first time since Week 8 of the 1974 season, when the franchise, then based in St. Louis, started 7-0.

Arizona’s offense leads the NFL in both total yards per game (440.5) and points per game (35.0).

The Cardinals this season have opened 4-0 and scored at least 30 points with 400 or more yards of offense in each of their first four games. Prior to this season, only three teams had done that, and each went to the Super Bowl: the 2013 Denver Broncos, 2007 New England Patriots and 2002 Oakland Raiders.

Three of Arizona’s wins this season have come on the road, and all have been by at least 12 points. The Cardinals have joined the 1980 San Diego Chargers as one of only two undefeated teams over the last 60 years to register three road wins in their first four games and win each by 12 or more points.

With at least 30 points against the 49ers, the Cardinals would become the sixth team to score at least 30 points in each of their first five games to start a season in NFL history. Four of the previous five teams to accomplish the feat advanced to the Super Bowl.

Denver (2013), New England (2007) and the St. Louis Rams (2000) lead with eight consecutive games. The Los Angeles Rams (2018) and New England (2011) have five. All except St. Louis made it to the Super Bowl.

Quarterback Kyler Murray leads all qualified passers with a 76.1 completion percentage (102 of 134) and ranks third in the NFL with 1,273 passing yards.

On Sunday, he can become the third quarterback in NFL history with at least 1,500 passing yards and a completion percentage of 75 or higher through his team’s first five games of a season, joining Drew Brees (2018; 1,658 yards, 77.9%) and Peyton Manning (2013; 1,884 yards, 76.1%).

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has 764 career receptions, needs one catch to surpass Larry Fitzgerald for the most receptions ever by a player prior to his 30th birthday. Hopkins will be 29 years and 126 days old on Sunday.