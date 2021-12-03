Notable Numbers: Kyler Murray, A.J. Green, Road Dominance

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will likely reach 10,000 career passing yards if he plays Sunday and will become the fourth-youngest player in history to do it.

The Cardinals have a chance to tie an NFL record in Chicago Sunday if they can defeat the Bears by at least 10 points.

Only two other times in league history has a team won seven consecutive road games within a single season with each victory by at least 10 points: The Dallas Cowboys in 1968 and the San Francisco 49ers in 1984.

The Cardinals are 6-0 on the road, have scored at least 30 points in five of the six games and the point differential is 197-96, an average of 16.8 points.

In 1968, teams played 14 games, so the Cowboys won all their road games. They did it by a combined score of 215-70, an average of 20.7. They limited six of their opponents to 13 points or fewer and three scored under 10 points. The Cowboys did lose on the road to Cleveland in their first playoff game, 31-20.

The 49ers lost their first road game of the 1984 season to Detroit, then won their final seven by a combined score of 230-67 for an average differential of 23.3. Four of the opponents scored fewer than 10 points including a 33-0 shutout of the Rams.

San Francisco concluded the season with a win in the Super Bowl over Miami.

Murray to Reach 10,000

If quarterback Kyler Murray plays Sunday, he has the likelihood of reaching 10,000 career passing yards as the fourth-youngest player in history. Murray currently has 9,969 yards and he will be 24 years, 120 days old on Sunday.

Currently fourth is Cam Newton at 24 years, 191 days.

The top three are Drew Bledsoe, New England, 23/299; Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay, 23/303; and Dan Marino, Miami, 24/63.

Murray also has 1,510 career rushing yards and can join Newton as the only players ever with at least 10,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in their first three seasons.

This season, Murray has 17 touchdown passes and three rushing touchdowns.

With three touchdown passes on Sunday, he would join Andrew Luck and Dak Prescott as the only players ever with at least 20 touchdown passes and three rushing touchdowns in each of their first three seasons.

Green Also Seeks 10,000

Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green needs only 32 yards to reach 10,000 in his career.

He has the fifth-most receiving yards among active players: Julio Jones, Tennessee, 13,232; Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay, 12,164; DeSean Jackson, Las Vegas, 11,017; and DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, 10,495.

Wide Receiver Scoring Drought

Since Hopkins and Christian Kirk scored the first two touchdowns against Houston on Oct. 24, no wide receiver has scored a touchdown.

Two touchdowns scored in that game after Hopkins and Kirk plus the next 11 scored in the following four games have all been accomplished by running backs or tight ends.

Running back James Conner has eight, tight end Zach Ertz three plus Chase Edmonds and Eno Benjamin have one each.