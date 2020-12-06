In order two stay above .500 and ensure they keep sole possession of a playoff spot, the Cardinals will need to accomplish something for the first time since New Year’s Day of 2017: defeat the Los Angeles Rams.

After back-to-back losses against the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the Cardinals are battling for their playoff lives at one game above three teams for the final wild card spot.

Arizona "controls their destiny," as several players have said this week.

They also are one game behindf L.A. for second place in the NFC West with two matchups with the Rams remaining out of five total games.

The NFL season is coming down to the wire and the Cardinals would put themselves in a much more promising situation with a home win Sunday.

From the recent struggles to keys stats, here are the numbers to know going in:

23

The Rams have not only gotten the better of the Cardinals in recent years, but have absolutely beaten them down.

Los Angeles has outscored Arizona 195-56 over the last six matchups for an average win of 23 points. Arizona was held to under 10 points in four of the six games, including two shutouts.

But, most of those losses came under different personnel in the Valley. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray led the tightest battle in this rivalry since their last win against the Rams with a 31-24 loss in Los Angeles to close the 2019 season.

"Last year there were some things that went our favor this first time, but in the last game it came right down to the wire," Rams coach Sean McVay said this week.

Murray, while dealing with injury, threw for 325 yards.

2

The No. 2 offense takes on the No. 2 defense — in total yards.

The Cardinals offense was flying through nine games when they were 6-3 and had the top offense in yards and rushing yards. They had scored at least 30 points in five-straight games.

The Rams have stellar defensive numbers across the board:

2nd in yards allowed

2nd in passing yards allowed

9th in rushing yards allowed

3rd in scoring

4th in takeaways

4th in third down percentage

One area that hasn’t gone as well is defense in the red zone (20th), as opponents score touchdowns on 63.3 percent of trips. The Cardinals offense is fourth in the league in touchdown percentage in the red zone.

However, Arizona's offense has stalled over the last two weeks, gaining an average of 306 yards and failing to score more than 21 points either game.

99 x 21

The most decorated defenders on each team have had strong showings against the other. In 18 games, Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has more interceptions against St. Louis/Los Angeles than any other team, with seven. He also has a pick-six and 15 pass breakups.

"I have some very memorable interceptions against those guys," Peterson said. "One of my favorite ones was Thursday night, I think that was 2013. He tried to do a fade and got a little P2 toe-tap in and secured the interception for our team. And we ended up going on to win that game."

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has dominated the Cardinals since being drafted in 2014. In 12 games, he has 11 sacks, including 7.5 over the Rams current winning streak.

1.7

While the Rams defense has been successful in taking the ball away, their offense has coughed it up often. Its 1.7 giveaways-per-game are the sixth-most in the NFL — and it could be even worse.

Quarterback Jared Goff has 10 interceptions, fifth-most in the league, and has fumbled the ball in every game since Week 6. He hasn’t lost all of those fumbles, but it shows that if the Cardinals can get to Goff, he could be prone to losing the ball.

The Cardinals were toward the bottom of the league in takeaways during the past two seasons. This year, they are 18th, which is a massive improvement.

Over the last six games, though, they have nine interceptions, including two last week. They are third in the NFL in interceptions over that span.

7

The Cardinals haven’t been a team for the faint of heart this year.

From overtime heroics, to Hail Murrays, to missed late field goals, the Cardinals have had plenty of high-stakes moments.

Their last five games have been decided by one score. Four have been by three points or fewer.

More close games have recently been heartbreaks for Arizona, though, as three of the last four have resulted in losses. A Hail Mary was their saving grace in the lone victory.

The Rams' last three games have been all one score. They are 4-3 in one-score games this year.