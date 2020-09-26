It is Week 3 and therefore another week of “Numbers to Know” for the Arizona Cardinals. On Sunday, they face the visiting Detroit Lions.

Some of these figures will have to do with players making history, fitting for a matchup that spans across nine decades.

90

The Lions and Cardinals have faced off 67 times in history, the first being nearly 90 years ago on Oct. 5, 1930. Detroit leads the series, 33-28-6.

The two teams had different names back then: the Chicago Cardinals vs. Portsmouth Spartans. The initial game ended in a scoreless tie, something that has not happened since 1943.

The Cardinals have lost to the Lions only twice in Arizona (1993, 2018). They have won eight and tied once.

6

Detroit halfback, and former Cardinal, Adrian Peterson has not received less than seven carries in a game since 2018. The current Lion could pass former Lion and Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for seventh on the all-time carries list with six on Sunday. "AP" has 3,057 carries since 2007 and Sanders had 3,062 from 1989-1998.

3

The Cardinals have won two September games over the past four seasons combined (2-11-1).

With a win on Sunday, they would be 3-0 to start the year for the first time since 2015, when they made the NFC championship game. Arizona has accomplished this 11 times in franchise history.

6-1

The Cardinals have fared well when they have established the run game under head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Since the start of 2018, they are 6-1 when they rush for over 150 yards. Arizona has done this in each of its first two games to start the 2020 season.

The Lions allowed the most rushing yards in the league over the first two weeks, 204 per game, perhaps a mismatch that the Cardinals could exploit.

6.07

Over half of the Lions’ passing yards this season have come after the catch (6.07 average yards after the catch). Tight end T.J. Hockenson is third in the NFL in YAC for his position.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said this week that an issue his team faced in the second half against Washington was poor tackling and allowing yards after the catch. The Lions are not the team to let slip away from tackles.

2

Back to history. Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald needs two receptions to tie Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s record for most receptions in one stadium. Rice did so at Candlestick Park in San Francisco while Fitzgerald has made his mark in Glendale.

8

Another Cardinals receiver with a chance at a record, DeAndre Hopkins already broke the NFL's mark for most receptions during the first two games with a new team, 22. He needs nine catches on Sunday to pass Eric Metcalf for most catches through the first three games with a new team.

He had 14 grabs in Week 1 and eight last Sunday.