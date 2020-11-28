At 6-4, the Cardinals are trailing by one game in the NFC West and holding on to one of the last two wild-card spots.

They trail the Los Angles Rams, who face an injury-riddled 4-6 San Francisco 49ers team and the Seattle Seahawks, who visit the 3-6-1 Philadelphia Eagles. A loss could push the Cardinals further back in the division, but against a sub-.500 Patriots team, Arizona is favored by two points.

However, they will need to play clean football to take down a Bill Belichick-led squad that has won two of its last three games.

11

Larry Fitzgerald has not missed a game since 2014, but his streak will come to an end on Sunday. The 17-year veteran, who has only missed six games while playing 260 in his career, will be out this week after contracting the coronavirus.

"The last time we got on the plane and Larry wasn't on the plane with us, I don't know when that was," offensive tackle D.J. Humphries said. "I definitely wasn't around in Arizona."

He's right: the last game Fitzgerald missed was in Atlanta on Nov. 30, 2014, also the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Humphries was a first-round pick in 2015.

This season, Fitzgerald has been a steady hand in the offense, catching 43 passes.

14

Sunday is a battle of two of the most unique quarterbacks in league history: Kyler Murray and Cam Newton.

Newton broke the all-time record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in 2011 with 14 as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Now, he and Murray, both former No. 1 overall picks and Heisman winners, are racing to break it. Murray leads the league with 10 while Newton is second with nine.

"Cam, who can also throw the ball, he's also a great runner and they use him in the scheme a lot," Cardinals safety Budda Baker said.

They each have four rushing scores in their last four games.

157.7

The quarterbacks won’t be the only players racking up rushing stats.

These two teams have gained the second-most (157.7) and fourth-most (153.6) rushing yards per game in the NFL with Arizona just ahead of New England.

The Cardinals were the league leaders in rushing until last week against Seattle. The Seahawks held them to 57 yards on the ground, Arizona’s season-low by a wide margin. Still, the Cardinals lead the league in yards per rush at 5.15 and touchdown runs with 16. Murray has 10 of those scores and has accounted for 61.9 of those average yards per game, but he had only 15 against Seattle after injuring his shoulder early in the game.

Neither team has had great luck stopping the run either. The Cardinals allow 124.7 rushing yards per game and New England 121.8.

30

The Patriots have scored 30 points once in their last seven games. The Cardinals have done so in five of their last six, as Seattle snapped their streak.

Before Week 11, Murray was cooking on the ground and through the air. After injuring his shoulder, he didn’t look right for the rest of the game.

He will play Sunday, but how explosive he is and how he commands the offense will be key. If the Cardinals get back to scoring in bunches to reach 30 again, it may be too much for New England to handle. However, they cannot get penalized (eight on offense) and move backwards like last week.

"I think a lot of the focus is going to be on us eliminating those negative plays," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "If we have the same number of negative plays and penalties that we did last week, we won’t have a lot of success."

2012

It been eight years since the Cardinals played in New England. Week 2 of the 2012 season was the last time, when Arizona walked away with a 20-18 upset victory.

The starting quarterback for Arizona was Kevin Kolb, at running back was Beanie Wells and the leading receiver that day was tight end Todd Heap. A couple of constants: cornerback Patrick Peterson had an interception and Fitzgerald made a catch.