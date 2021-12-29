Cardinals Practice Without Nine Players Wednesday

Included in the nine players not practicing for the Cardinals Wednesday were C Rodney Hudson, RB James Conner, WR Rondale Moore and CB Marco Wilson.

As the Cardinals prepare for Sunday’s game in Dallas, it’s eye-opening to examine the injury reports for both teams on the first practice day of the week.

The Cardinals had nine players that did not practice because of injury or illness and the Cowboys had none. Each team had three players who were limited, while Dallas also lists two players with injuries that had full participation.

So, while there is some optimism that the Cardinals will have center Rodney Hudson available after he missed the last two games on reserve/COVID-19, he was out Wednesday dealing with the remnants of the illness.

Thursday and Friday will be crucial in determining whether Hudson can withstand the rigors of an NFL game after being on the COVID list for 12 days.

One noticeable absence from the injury report was linebacker Devon Kennard, who was not on the field for the portion of practice open to the media. That's because Kennard was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Wednesday, joining fellow outside linebacker Markus Golden who was placed on the list Monday.

In addition to Hudson, others out with injuries on offense were running back James Conner (heel), wide receiver/kick returner Rondale Moore (ankle) and tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder).

Defensively, defensive end Zach Allen (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee), cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder) and safety Budda Baker (ribs) were also out.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that “it doesn’t look good” for Wilson to be able to play this week.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum had a rest day off.

Limited were running back Chase Edmonds (back), tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) and safety Deionte Thompson (shoulder).

For the Cowboys, limited were left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and wide receiver Malik Turner (calf).

Practicing in full were running backs Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and Tony Pollard (foot).