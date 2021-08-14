Odds Report: Cardinals Cover in Preseason Opener

The Arizona Cardinals opened up Friday's preseason action as favorites against the Dallas Cowboys.

For the first time since 2019, fans are able to watch preseason action on TV and in person. That also means they can bet on the games.

The Arizona Cardinals came into Friday’s preseason opener as two-point favorites against the visiting Dallas Cowboys, per FanDuel. With many key offensive contributors across both teams sitting out, the point-total odds were set at just 37.5.

The Cardinals prevailed with a 19-16 victory to cover the spread.

Kicker Matt Prater, who signed a one-year deal as a free agent this offseason, drilled the game-winning field goal to seal the victory for Arizona and anyone who bet on them. His kick also resulted in 35 total points being scored, which hit the under.

Per the Action Network, 76 percent of public bets on the money line went towards Arizona's -135 odds. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury decided not to play quarterback Kyler Murray after previously saying the Pro Bowler would see some action. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was previously deemed unavailable, which could have contributed to the high percentage of bets made for Arizona.

Kingsbury said he felt the Cardinals had a good week of practice and Murray did not need to play.

The Cardinals continue their preseason slate at home next Friday night against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. There are no odds yet for that contest with much uncertainty regarding who is available to play. Kingsbury said Friday he did not know whether Murray will suit up.

"We'll make that decision as a staff midweek and roll with it," Kingsbury said postgame.

The game will start at 5 PM in Arizona.