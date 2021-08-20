Odds Report: Chiefs Favored Against Cardinals in Preseason Week 2

The Cardinals covered the spread last week in a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Kansas City Chiefs will enter State Farm Stadium Friday night as favorites over the Arizona Cardinals.

BetMGM, DraftKings and FanDuel all have Kansas City as three-point favorites with -110 odds.

Per the Action Network, the Chiefs opened as 1.5-point favorites. But on Wednesday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said that he intends to play his starters for as long as a half. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said "you'll have to tune in" in regards to what his plan is.

What we do know from this week is that Arizona will be without a lot of its starters. On offense, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is likely out with an unknown minor injury and left guard Justin Pugh is on reserve/COVID-19.

On the other side, defensive end J.J. Watt is on the physically unable to perform list, tackle Jordan Phillips is on reserve/COVID-19, edge Chandler Jones is out with a "minor" injury and edge Markus Golden is a game-time decision.

With the uncertainty about who will play for Arizona along with the slew of players not able to, the line shifted towards the visiting Chiefs. The moneyline for Kansas City sits at -159 as of Thursday evening.

The point-total over-under ranges from 41 (FanDuel, BetMGM) to 41.5 (DraftKings).

Last week, both teams won their respective games 19-16, and none of the 16 NFL preseason games eclipsed 41 points. Still, per the Action Network, most public bets have gone towards the over, perhaps a bet that quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense will get off to a hot start with several Arizona defenders down.

The Cardinals were two-point favorites and covered the spread last week at home against Dallas thanks to a Matt Prater game-winning field goal. The Chiefs were 2.5-point favorites against the San Francisco 49ers and covered.

The matchup this week will begin Friday at 5 PM local time in Glendale, AZ.