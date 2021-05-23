Oddsmakers not Bullish on Julio Jones to Arizona Cardinals Possibility

DraftKings does not see much potential in a Julio Jones to the Arizona Cardinals trade.

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is on board to line up on the opposite side of another probable future Hall of Famer: Julio Jones.

Hopkins tweeted on Friday that someone at the gym asked him if he would restructure his current contract to fit Jones into the Cardinals books, at which he replied with two thumbs up.

Jones has been subject to recent trade rumors as his Atlanta Falcons have failed to get back to Super Bowl relevancy following their 28-3 collapse against New England in February of 2017. Plus, the Falcons need to shed salary.

While Hopkins' tweet stirred some excitement among local Arizona fans, sports books are not buying it. DraftKings has the Cardinals second to last in odds to trade for Jones at +8000.

Jones' cap hit for 2021 is $23.05 million with a base salary of $15.3 million. That cap hit dips to $19.263 million for 2022 and 2023, which is less of an issue since the salary cap is expected to rise next offseason.

But, to fit him in, the Cardinals would need more than Hopkins to restructure contracts. There's only so much Hopkins can do with his deal anyway because the contract extension he signed last September resulted in a $4.75 million base salary for 2021. Turning some of that into a signing bonus wouldn't save the Cardinals a significant amount against this year's cap. Several Cardinals have already taken pay cuts and restructured their deals since the salary cap dipped this offseason following the pandemic year.

Jones would also need to either take pay cut or agree to a restructure. It is possible, especially Atlanta agrees to pay a portion of his salary to help facilitate a trade.

The Cardinals also have future money decisions to make in house, as edge rusher Chandler Jones is entering the final year of his deal and quarterback Kyler Murray is nearing extension talks.

Restructuring Jones' deal to commit more money later could alter the Cardinals ability to build around Murray at the time of his potential extension, plus Jones will be 34-years-old in Murray's fifth season.

DraftKings expects Jones to return to Atlanta at -150 odds. The top three teams to acquire him based on the odds are the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

If the Cardinals were to shock the league by getting Jones, he would join a receiver corps of Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore. Larry Fitzgerald has yet to retire or re-sign.

Jones is 32 and played only nine games last season. However, he is a seven-time Pro Bowler who made the All-2010s team and has led the NFL in receiving yards per game three times since 2015.

The Cardinals have been aggressive all offseason, gearing up to make a run while their franchise quarterback makes significantly less money than market value. So, what's the downside of another inquisitive phone call?