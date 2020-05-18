How do the Oddsmakers View the Cardinals 2020 Schedule?

While it is obvious that a point spread projected in May will likely be quite different from what will be the case during the season as games are being played, various betting houses have put out lines on every game of the 2020 season.

However, what those numbers do is give an early look at how teams are perceived before practices, games and the inevitable injuries that will occur.

A look at the Cardinals provides an intriguing glimpse of how things are now shortly after the schedule was announced. The lines are courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag). It should be noted that all the lines at various places are within one-half or one point of each other.

*The Cardinals are favored in five games, including three straight in Week 2-4 after being 8.5-point underdogs in the season opener at San Francisco.

*The first game against the 49ers is one of threee games with a spread of 7 points or more. The Cardinals are 7-point favorites over Washington at home in Week 2 and 7.5-point underdogs at Seattle on a Thursday night in Week 11.

*In Week 6, Dallas on the road on Monday Night Football is a 6.5-point favorite and the Rams are a 6-point in the season finale in Los Angeles.

*For the Cardinals to be as improved as many think they will be, the key will be winning the games that are projected to be close. They have eight games with spreads of 3.5 points or less and six of those are 1.5 points or less. That includes the Week 14 game at the New York Giants, which is a pick.

*Of those eight games, three are at home. Last season, the Cardinals were 2-5-1 at home and 3-5 on the road.

Following are the week-by-week lines for the 2020 season:

Week 1: Cardinals +8 at San Francisco

Week 2: Cardinals -7 vs. Washington

Week 3: Cardinals -3.5 vs. Detroit

Week 4: Cardinals -1 at Carolina

Week 5: Cardinals +1 at N.Y. Jets

Week 6: Cardinals +6.5 at Dallas (MNF)

Week 7: Cardinals +2.5 vs. Seattle

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Cardinals -5 vs. Miami

Week 10: Cardinals +1 vs. Buffalo

Week 11: Cardinals +7.5 at Seattle (TNF)

Week 12: Cardinals +5.5 at New England

Week 13: Cardinals +1 vs. L.A. Rams

Week 14: Cardinals at N.Y. Giants PK

Week 15: Cardinals -1.5 vs. Philadelphia

Week 16: Cardinals +5.5 vs. San Francisco

Week 17: Cardinals +6 at L.A. Rams