Offense Needs Surge After Losing 'Generational' Chandler Jones

Mason Kern

When Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday that All-Pro outside linebacker Chandler Jones will miss the rest of the season following surgery to repair a biceps injury suffered last week in the second quarter against the New York Jets, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had an immediate thought.

"We've got to go out and score," Hopkins said Wednesday.

With arguably the team's most important defender lost for the year, Hopkins and Kingsbury said they immediately recognized the need for the offense to produce more points. As it currently stands, the Cardinals are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings for sixth in the NFL with 16 total touchdowns (eight passing, eight rushing). Arizona ranks No. 17 in passing offense with 1,299 yards through five games.

"Chandler being out, it's not something that's said throughout the locker room, but offense has to step it up because he does play a pivotal role on this team and how successful we've been," Hopkins said. "If we go out and score points, hopefully we can outscore those guys and I'm sure the defense will do their part of stepping up for him."

While the offense strives to produce at a higher level, the Cardinals defensemen face the seemingly impossible feat of trying to replace a player of Jones' caliber. Against the Jets, outside linebackers Kylie Fitts, Haason Reddick and Dennis Gardeck rotated — the team was also missing starter Devon Kennard (calf), but he was back practicing Wednesday — and Kingsbury said those options will continue to be utilized. Gardeck played just 10 defensive snaps in the game, the first of his career, but contributed two sacks; more than the one Jones had through 4.5 games this year.

"He's a tremendous player, as we all know," Kingsbury said Wednesday. "Great person, great leader on this team, so it's not going to be easy. But we have some guys that have seen playing time this year and will continue to play and get more. It'll be a rotation. Guys that we've seen out there we'll just see out there more."

Added Hopkins: "You see a guy like Dennis go out there and have two sacks and then I'm like, 'Alright, we might have a replacement.'"

One of the snap count benefactors in Jones's absence may be Isaiah Simmons, who defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said has worked in some with the outside linebackers. However, Simmons has predominantly worked on the inside during the open portion practices since training camp and the same was the case Wednesday. 

Only three exterior linebackers were observed doing individual drills Wednesday: Kennard, who appeared limited; Reddick; and practice-squad outside linebacker Reggie Walker. Fitts was not observed in attendance and Gardeck was seen walking into the team facility prior to stretching lines.

As for a potential return date for Jones, Kingsbury said it is a "3-4 month recovery," although he did not confirm if it was a full or partial biceps tear.

"I don't know the exact medical terminology, but I know he's got to have it surgically repaired," Kingsbury said.

As for the impact of the loss of one of the team's most charismatic players, it is undeniably major. Still, players and coaches are setting their sites on Dallas for a Monday prime-time matchup with the Cowboys and approaching the circumstances with a "next-man-up" mentality.

"Losing a guy like that's going to be tough," Hopkins said. "You can try your best to replace him, but he's a talent that's generational. You look at the things he's done in his career, not a lot of people have done that. Obviously, replacing a player like that is going to be hard, but another guy has got to try to step up."

