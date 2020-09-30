SI.com
Cardinals Feel Offense Hasn't Reached Potential

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals’ offensive output to start the season has been wavy. On one hand, they have gained the seventh-most rushing yards thanks to the dynamic abilities of quarterback Kyler Murray, and scored at least 23 points in each game. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins leads the league in receptions and receiving yards.

But, they are just 17th in the league in points, third in interceptions and are the most penalized team with 27 flags this year.

In their first loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the turnovers and a couple of lackluster drives caught up with them. Murray said he felt the offense was good in spots, but had too many negative plays.

"The interceptions, the turnovers put us in a hole, especially getting good field position," Murray said Wednesday. "I felt like we moved the ball well. I think we continue to shoot ourselves in the foot. I think that's kind of been the the story of the last three games. We put ourselves in a hole, capitalize when we need to, but this one caught up with us. Can't do that in the NFL. You've got to put teams away when you can."

His point is similar to the old saying that you can only play with fire for so long. That is what Sunday felt like, with the Cardinals having moments in which they looked like they should have blown out the Lions, yet they made enough mistakes to set Detroit up for a win. 

Murray threw three interceptions, tied for a career high, and tight end Dan Arnold had a critical false start on fourth-and-1 that prevented Arizona from going for it. 

Halfback Chase Edmonds and tackle D.J. Humphries said that this team’s potential is much higher than what it had shown thus far, and that there is another mental level they need to reach.

"We need to be a little more urgent," Edmonds said Tuesday. "We know the type of talent we have in this offense. We know the type of numbers that we can put up. Obviously, from these first three weeks, it has not been what we thought it could be. We obviously think that we can be a top-three, top-five offense in the NFL, so we just got to find ways to make it happen. Eliminate negative plays. Hopefully we can find a way to bounce back this week, really put some points on the board and help our team out."

Humphries added: "I think we got a ways to go with the potential that we have in our offense and all the stuff that we watch on film happening. There's a lot of negative plays."

He said the offensive line is still finding its rhythm as well.

Murray said his team had to adjust to different defensive looks on Sunday from Weeks 1 and 2. He struggled with his reads leading to turnovers and a missed opportunity late in the game when he did not see a "wide open" Andy Isabella. He said the details were not there for the offense, but that a new week brings a new chance. 

"This week will be another test, multiple looks different for us," Murray said. "Zone coverage, we've just got to be ready to be precise, be accurate."

All three offensive players this week said they have confidence in the talent on the offense, and on Wednesday Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the growing pains from not having a normal offseason is a factor for some stumbles.

"We're still finding things out," Kingsbury said. "We didn't have preseason, didn't have an offseason. I think as we go, we're going to figure out what we can get away with and then continue to play at a high level."

The Cardinals are still 2-1 with one of the deepest offensive arsenals in football. This team clicking by Week 6 when the schedule gets tougher could be a jumping off point for a potential playoff chase.

