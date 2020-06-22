AllCardinals
Offensive Line Has 'All the Confidence' in Kyler Murray

Mason Kern

Continuity is a crucial aspect of football. No position group is more reliant on it than the offensive line. Entering 2020, the Arizona Cardinals have a majority of their starting unit and reserves back in the fold.

With last season's Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback Kyler Murray, set to captain the ship in his second season, the group is excited about the potential of the offense. Especially when factoring in the team's trade for arguably the most dynamic wide receiver in the NFL, DeAndre Hopkins.

One of the biggest turnovers on the offensive line is at center, but it is not an unfamiliar transition. Third-year pro Mason Cole is set to relieve A.Q. Shipley as the starter, reverting back to the same role he undertook as a rookie after Shipley tore his ACL and was out for the year in 2018. 

Back then, however, Josh Rosen was still quarterback. And although Cole played in all 16 games (with two starts) last season with Murray behind center, there will still be an adjustment period. The excitement is still emanating.

"I think it's huge," Cole said of the Cardinals offensive continuity and Murray's progression. "I think, even in Year 1, we saw Kyler grow a lot from Week 1 to Week 16. So, I can't imagine how big of a jump he's going to make going into Year 2, but we as an offensive line have got all the confidence in him. We love the way he plays. He's great to us and it doesn't change a whole lot for us. 

"Luckily for us, in our room, we haven't had a whole lot of turnover. We've got the same guys in the room for the most part, so I think it'll be good. Just everyone being back together for another year and the same offense, same staff, basically. So, it's going to be huge."

Those sentiments were echoed by left tackle D.J. Humphries, who believes the improvements Murray is poised to make this season are exponential.

"Just imagine the attention to detail this guy's been locked in on all offseason," he said. "The way that this kid focuses, it's hard to compare to any other rookie that I've been around. I've never seen it and it's fun and it's refreshing to see. And he is so confident in himself in the way that he does stuff. You can tell that that's why he's so focused on everything that he does in a way that he does stuff, his technique, the way he's trying to do things and how he wants stuff to look. Because he's so confident in himself and he's all about backing up what he says and how he feels about himself and it's so refreshing to see.

"The thing that he's doing the most, I think, is becoming himself. He's realizing that he can be Kyler Murray and not have to try to stand up in the light and be this guy. It's cool to be yourself and be the guy that you think you are and not have to hold yourself up to an image."

