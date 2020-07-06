Cardinals Offensive Line Jumps in PFF Rankings

At the end of the 2018 season, the Arizona Cardinals had the lowest-graded offensive line in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus rankings. A year later, after the 2019 regular season, the unit jumped to No. 22.

How?

Were it not for a run-blocking grade as a line that ranked fourth worst in the NFL — ahead of just the Dolphins, Bengals and Rams — they would have finished even higher," PFF's Steve Palazzolo wrote. "The Cardinals were much improved in pass protection for Kyler Murray."

Fast forward through the offseason and PFF has re-ranked the league's offensive line groups ahead of 2020. The Cardinals are up one spot to No. 21. Despite not playing in any more games for statistical improvement, roster composition has slightly changed.

The Cardinals kept a majority of continuity in their position room. They have not re-signed free-agent center A.Q. Shipley — who had a PFF pass-blocking grade above the 70.0 threshold in each of the last six seasons — and have promoted Mason Cole back into the starting role he found himself in as a rookie. Arizona selected Houston tackle Josh Jones in the third round of April's draft and he will likely compete with both Justin Murray and Marcus Gilbert for the right tackle spot.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries was re-signed on a three-year, $45 million deal and both left guard Justin Pugh and right guard J.R. Sweezy return.

Last season's improvement stems from overall consistency while pass-blocking. The group allowed quick pressure on rookie quarterback Kyler Murray on 18.2 percent of his dropbacks, which was the sixth-best rate in the NFL. In fact, no quarterback was labeled at fault for more of his own sacks than the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season (23). He also adopted 42 of his own pressures.

"We saw a career-high 76.3 pass-blocking grade from left tackle D.J. Humphries that ranked 25th in the league — and the team rewarded him with a new contract this offseason because of that — while left guard Justin Pugh was also strong in pass protection, earning an 82.2 pass-blocking grade on the year that ranked ninth best among guards," Palazzolo wrote. "Right tackle Justin Murray had the lowest pass-blocking grade of the regular starters, at 67.3, a number that would have ranked first among the regulars in 2018. Right guard J.R. Sweezy produced his best pass-blocking grade since 2013, and center A.Q. Shipley continued his usual strong play in pass protection, grading above 70.0 for the sixth straight season."

Murray is not shy to admit his mistakes as a rookie and has a clear agenda of what he wants to improve entering his second season.

"The next step is improving my dropback game, which, obviously, was mediocre in a way last season," he told reporters in mid-June. "But I think a lot of that comes with, obviously reps, time playing with your guys, getting (wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins) is obviously a tremendous help for us. I can't wait to play with him, but, especially me, I think we made that stride toward the end of the season. Not taking sacks, throwing the ball away. I think a lot of that has to do with helping us in the dropback game and I feel like once we take that next step we'll be even more dangerous."

While the Cardinals offensive line featured the ninth-best pass-blocking grade across the entire unit, they also owned the ninth-worst run-blocking score. Even still, running back Kenyan Drake was able to have a productive eight games with the team, earning a "prove it" one-year extension by signing his transition tag.

In the revised rankings entering the 2020 season, Arizona's group climbed one spot to No. 21 overall — see full rankings here — and many of the concerns stem from the right side.

"There’s still room to upgrade at right tackle, and third-round rookie Josh Jones will compete with Murray and the returning Marcus Gilbert for that starting spot on the line," Palazzolo wrote. "Jones is a first-round caliber prospect who fell to the third despite posting the highest grade among tackles in the draft class, at 93.4 overall. Gilbert, on the other hand, was once one of the more dependable right tackles in the league, though he hasn’t played a full season since 2017."

Despite all of this, the players do not concern themselves with preseason hype and rankings. With all of the recent additions, the Cardinals have been widely discussed. They have said on several occasions that appearances do not win football games. While they recognize that the "sky is the limit," there is also a will to prove it on the gridiron. Many do not even bother with rankings systems at all.

"That's why I have such a hard time with outside (sources like) PFF and stuff like that," Humphries told reporters in mid-June. "It's like, how do you know that was a negative right there? Maybe I wasn't supposed to block that guy. Maybe it was a trap. When you watch the film, it's hard to break down film when you don't have a football mind."