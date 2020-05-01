Playbook 'Comes Easy' to OL Josh Jones

As a four-year starter at left tackle for Houston after redshirting in 2015, Josh Jones is bringing a lot of playing experience to the Arizona Cardinals. With a self-proclaimed affinity for quickly picking up schemes, Jones will be put to the test as a rookie in the NFL.

He might have a leg up after a revolving door of position coaching changes throughout his stint for the Cougars.

"Learning the playbook, that's the thing I get," Jones said. "It comes easy to me after studying and reviewing stuff. I like to get to know whatever we're learning, whatever is installed beforehand so I'm able to review and look over it before we get in there and install it. Then once we install it, go out there and walk through it and then by the time we go through practice one, practice two with it, I should have it down."

With the Cardinals, Jones is expected to start off by transitioning to right tackle to compete with Marcus Gilbert and Justin Murray atop the team's depth chart at the position. Some may consider the task daunting, but Jones expressed the belief that his mental fortitude will allow him to adapt.

He will need to in order to become more versatile if he hopes to have an NFL career with longevity.

"I'm pretty good with the the playbook, with understanding both sides and where people are going everywhere," Jones said. "No matter if it's the guard or center or tackle, I can understand the functions and the scheme. For me, it's just getting the technique down. Switching over in my brain knowing where I'm kicking, where to lower my feet out of my kick-stance or where my steps are going, when I'm going on a down block, anything like that. That's probably the main thing, just being able to flip the technique."

Before becoming a third-round pick of the Cardinals, Jones was one of the fastest rising tackles on draft boards across various outlets. SI.com had him as the No. 28 prospect on its Big Board (which can be seen in the above video).

His extensive multi-sport history and powerful punch fueled his rise and Arizona was more than willing to take him as their second selection after taking Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons No. 8 overall. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim expressed his surprise that Jones was available in the third round, saying that he was in the top 30 on their board.

"With the quiet feet I think first back to basketball," Jones said. "I'm able to move my feet with the best of them. Being able to stay in front those guys, moving my feet and being able to keep the quarterback clean. With my (loud) hands, just being powerful with my strike and being strong with my hands. Not playing the kind of mind games with my hands."