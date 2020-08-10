AllCardinals
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Marcus Gilbert's Opt-Out Leaves Right Tackle Unknown

Howard Balzer

Fifth in a series of Cardinals unit analysis as on-field training camp work approaches, following special teams, secondary, linebackers and defensive line.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Projected starters: LT D.J. Humphries, LG Justin Pugh, C Mason Cole, RG J.R. Sweezy, RT Justin Murray

Solid backups: T Kelvin Beachum, T Josh Jones, G Max Garcia, C/G Lamont Gaillard

On the bubble: T Joshua Miles, T Brett Toth, C/G Sam Jones, G Koda Martin, G Steven Gonzalez

Just when it appeared that right tackle was Marcus Gilbert’s job to lose, he decided to opt out of the season because of the novel coronavirus and his seld-professed "high-risk" designation, leaving that competition wide open.

Will it be Justin Murray, who started 12 games there last season after Gilbert tore his ACL? Rookie third-round draft pick Josh Jones was a left tackle in college, so that will be an adjustment. That’s the same story for Beachum, who was signed July 17 as a free agent and has played along the left side for virtually his entire time with the Steelers, Jaguars and Jets. He brings stable experience to the group and has started 99 games during his eight-year career.

Left tackle is in the able hands of D.J. Humphries, while the interior appears set with Cole at center along with Justin Pugh and J.R. Sweezy at guard. Don’t count out Jones possibly getting a look at guard, with Sweezy potentially sliding to center. However, Cole was the starter in his rookie year of 2018 when A.Q. Shipley was lost for the season and with Shipley likely not returning at this point, Cole looks more than capable of handling the job again.

Max Garcia and Lamont Gaillard seem likely to win backup jobs with Joshua Miles facing a numbers game. Most teams keep at most eight or nine linemen. A new game-day rule for this season allows teams to dress 48 players instead of 46, as long as there are eight offensive linemen active.

With 16 players on the practice squad this season, Brett Toth, Koda Martin, Miles and Steven Gonzalez could be fighting for at least two jobs in that group.

Next up: TIGHT ENDS

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Newcomers Should Lead to Depth for Defensive Line

Nose tackle Corey Peters is the anchor of the Arizona Cardinals defensive line, but arrivals Jordan Phillips, Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence should help unit.

Howard Balzer

How Every Teams Has Been Affected by COVID-19 in Camp

With NFL teams ready to begin the equivalent of OTAs, a positive sign is there were only five players placed on reserve/COVID-19 from Friday-Sunday.

Howard Balzer

New Defensive Additions Creating 'Advantageous' Pass Rush

Arizona Cardinals LB Chandler Jones says new additions Devon Kennard, De'Vondre Campbell, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Phillips, others are helpful.

Mason Kern

by

Shravaka

Kyler Murray Touted for Physical Improvements

Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury, Chandler Jones like QB Kyler Murray’s leadership, ability and added strength.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Analysis of Arizona Cardinals Linebackers Entering Training Camp

Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones leads a linebacker group that could be takeoff on The Invasion of the QB Snatchers.

Howard Balzer

by

rolcards

Jordan Year: Kyler Murray Turns 23, Primed for Breakout

Kyler Murray turned 23-years-old Friday, making this upcoming NFL season his "Jordan Year," named after famed NBA guard Michael Jordan and his No. 23 jersey.

Mason Kern

Hall of Fame Board Approves Plan to Separate Coaches from Players

It's quiet this weekend in Canton, Ohio, with no Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, but the board agrees to consider coaches separately from players.

Howard Balzer

With Pandemic Raging, 67 NFL Players Opt Out of 2020 Season

With 67 NFL players opting out of 2020 because of COVID-19, another 102 have been on, or remain on, reserve list.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson Should Lead Team's Secondary

A look at how Arizona Cardinals secondary shapes up, led by veteran CB Patrick Peterson, rising S Budda Baker.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Eno Benjamin on Rookie Deal: 'It's Been A Long Time Coming'

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Eno Benjamin signed a four-year deal, his first NFL contract.

Mason Kern

by

alexweiner