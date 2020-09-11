SI.com
Cardinals O-line Faces Challenge Sunday

Howard Balzer

The Cardinals are facing a bear of a pass rush Sunday when the season opens against the 49ers and complicating matters this year is the reduced amount of physicality and camaraderie that could specifically affect offensive line play.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged that could be an issue Sunday facing the speed and athletic ability of a defensive line like San Francisco's.

“No question, that'll be tough,” Kingsbury said. “They've gone against a solid defensive line (in training camp practices) that we have with (outside linebacker) Chandler (Jones) and his pass-rush ability, but to actually feel that live force of a game for the first time in a real game is going to be something that we're all going to have to adjust. The speed of the game is going to be different and the physicality of the game is going to feel different.

“It may take a quarter before everybody settles in and then we play football, but there's no doubt to have that front four that they throw at you and feel that for the first time being on Sunday, it'll be a different feeling and we're going to have to adjust quickly.”

The 49ers have several first-round draft picks on their front and Kingsbury added, “They've built that thing the way they wanted to. (Defensive coordinator Robert) Saleh is tremendous with his scheme and changing things up and it starts with that front. Those guys are relentless getting up the field and wreaking havoc with their linebackers. Probably the fastest in the league and they're as good as any three you'll ever find probably.”

Backing them up is Richard Sherman, who Kingsbury called “one of the all-time great corners” and explained, “He’s kind of a coach-killer if you will because he plays coverages and things differently. So when you're trying to teach a quarterback, ‘go here with the ball, go there,’ he's kind of an outlier because he'll make plays on things he shouldn't, based on a coverage, but he has such savvy and smarts that he'll find a way to make a play. So overall, they're just a very good defensive unit.”

Photo: Arizona Cardinals

