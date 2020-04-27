The Skinny on Offensive UDFAs Agreeing to Terms with Cardinals

The Cardinals announced contract agreements with 21 undrafted free agents Monday, including 14 that we reported Sunday night. None will count against the active roster until they officially sign. Including the free agents and draft choices, the Cardinals now have 93 players, thus three on the previous roster will have to be released to be at the offseason maximum of 90 players.

Overall, the breakdown of players added were as follows: five wide receivers; four cornerbacks and offensive linemen; two running backs, tight ends and defensive ends; and one linebacker and safety. That’s 13 offensive players and eight on defense.

Players who we reported previously (and can be seen in the above video) have asterisks in front of their name. Agreeing to terms were:

SMU TE *Ryan Becker, Wake Forest T *Jake Benzinger, Youngstown State WR Jermiah Braswell, Kentucky DE *T.J. Carter, Holy Cross G/T *Jackson Dennis, Findlay G *Drew Dickinson, Virginia Tech S *Reggie Floyd, Penn State G *Steven Gonzalez, Portland State RB Sirgeo Hoffman, San Diego State TE *Parker Houston, Towson WR *Shane Leatherbury, Air Force CB *Zane Lewis, Cincinnati WR Rashad Medaris, Shepherd WR Devin Phelps, Florida DE *Adam Shuler, Kansas State LB Reggie Walker, Hawaii WR JoJo Ward, Central Michigan RB *Jonathan Ward, Arizona CB *Jace Whittaker, Albany CB *Jarren Williams, Liberty CB Bejour Wilson

The following is bio information on the offensive players:

Becker (6-5, 248) played in 46 games (15 starts) during his four-year career with the Mustangs, totaling 198 yards and five touchdowns on 16 receptions. In 2019, he played all 13 games (six starts) for an offense that scored 41.8 points per game and gained 489.8 total yards per game, helping SMU (10-3) to its first 10-win campaign since 1984 and its first 8-0 start since 1982. The Marble Falls, TX native set career highs with nine catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns as a junior in 2018.

Benzinger (6-7, 295) played in 50 games in his career with 27 starts at right tackle and 13 starts at left tackle in four seasons with the Demon Deacons. He made 39 straight starts to finish his college career and earned honorable mention All-ACC honors after starting 13 games at right tackle as a senior in 2019. A native of Williamston, MA, Benzinger was part of an offense that averaged 175.7 rushing yards per game and allowed just 23 sacks last season.

Braswell (6-0, 210) caught 51 passes for 986 yards and 11 touchdowns in 40 games (15 starts) as a part of a Penguins run-heavy offense. A Toledo, OH native, Braswell started the first 10 games of his senior season and had a team-leading 515 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns on 24 receptions (21.5-yard average). A two-year starter, Braswell helped Youngstown State reach the FCS National Championship game against James Madison in 2016 as a freshman.

Dennis (6-7, 308) appeared in 40 games (24 starts) during his five-year (2015-19) college career. In 2019, he started all 12 games at right tackle for an offense that averaged 135.9 rushing yards per game and scored 18 rushing touchdowns. An Odessa, FL native, Jackson was a two-year starter at Holy Cross, opening all 11 games at right tackle as a junior for a unit that ranked second in the Patriot League in total offense (327.3 yards per game), rushing (132.5 yards per game) and scoring (24.4 points per game) in 2018.

Dickinson (6-3, 308) was a three-time Greater Midwest Athletic Conference selection who started all 46 games he played, starting games at left tackle, left guard and right tackle in his college career. Findlay averaged 39 points and 484 yards per game while ranking top-five in the country in first downs twice with Dickinson anchoring the offensive line. An Ashland, OH native, Dickinson started all 11 games for a unit that averaged 221.4 rushing yards and 37.7 points per game in 2019, helping Findlay rank third in the country in total offense (515.5 yards per game), seventh in rushing (260.9 yards per game) and fifth in scoring offense (44.5 points per game) in 2017.

Gonzalez (6-4, 332) finished his Nittany Lions career by making 39 consecutive starts over his final three seasons, including starting all 13 contests at left guard in 2019. He was a three-year starter who played in 50 games (42 starts) during his collegiate career. A Union City, NJ native, Gonzalez was named second-team All-Big Ten as a senior after receiving honorable mention accolades following his junior season. As a sophomore, he helped Penn State’s offense rank second in the Big Ten by averaging 460.3 yards and 41.1 points per game.

Hoffman (6-0, 215) played in 19 games in two seasons with the Vikings after transferring from Pima (Tucson, AZ) Community College. While at Portland State, Hoffman rushed for 1,068 yards and 10 touchdowns on 223 carries (4.8-yard average) while also catching 24 passes for 231 yards. A Gresham, OR native, Hoffman led the Vikings with 796 rushing yards on 143 carries as a senior in 2019 while also recording 18 receptions for 179 yards. He played 17 games in two seasons at Pima CC and rushed for 609 yards and six touchdowns on 159 carries.

Houston (6-3, 250) played in 49 games and caught 45 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns during his career with the Aztecs. He was a four-time All-Mountain West Conference All-Academic team selection and was a recipient of the President’s Award for High Academic Achievement at San Diego State last year. As a senior in 2019, the Sparks, NV native earned second-team All-Mountain West honors after appearing in all 13 games (10 starts) and catching 18 passes for 154 yards.

Leatherbury (5-11, 190) finished his college career ranked third in school history in receiving touchdowns (21), eighth in receptions (149) and 10th in receiving yards (1,848). In 2019, he had 52 receptions for a team-leading 667 yards and 12 touchdowns (tied for the highest total in Townson single-season history). A Salisbury, MD native, Leatherbury appeared in 12 games as a junior in 2018 and had 67 receptions for 885 yards and seven touchdowns, earning first-team All-Colonel Athletic Association honors. He transferred to Towson from Seton Hill University (PA) where he had 37 receptions for 282 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2016.

Medaris (5-11, 178) played in 31 games in three seasons (2017-19) with the Bearcats and caught 57 passes for 887 yards (15.6-yard average) and five touchdowns after beginning his college career at Western Illinois. In 2019, the Indianapolis, IN native played in 14 games and had 25 receptions for 354 yards (14.2-yard average) and two touchdowns. As a junior in 2018, Medaris played in 12 games and had 26 receptions for 472 yards (18.2-yard average) and three touchdowns.

Phelps (6-1, 190) earned first-team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East honors last season after catching 61 passes for 1,104 yards and a team-leading 14 touchdowns while starting all 13 games in 2019. A Baltimore, MD native, Phelps began his collegiate career at Monmouth for two seasons (2015-16) and had 18 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in 16 games. He transferred to Bowie State for the 2017 season before finishing his college career at Shepherd in 2019.

JoJo Ward (5-9, 175) earned second-team All-Mountain West Conference honors last season as a junior after catching 65 passes for 1,134 yards (17.4-yard average) and 11 touchdowns in 15 games. A Waco, TX native, his 11 touchdowns led the Mountain West and his 1,134 receiving yards were second in the conference last season. Ward played two seasons at Hawaii after transferring from Tyler (TX) Junior College. He finished his two seasons at Hawaii with 116 receptions for 1,999 yards (17.2-yard average) and 20 touchdowns in 29 games played.

Jonathan Ward (6-0, 202) finished his college career with 2,539 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on 473 carries (5.4-yard average) while playing in 42 games. He also caught 98 passes for 909 yards with four touchdowns. A Kankakee, IL native, Ward ran for over 1,000 yards twice in his career, including a career-high 1,108 yards as a senior in 2019 when he was selected third-team All-MAC. A team captain last season, Ward ran for 15 touchdowns while starting all 12 games. He was a second-team All-MAC selection as a sophomore after rushing for 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns.