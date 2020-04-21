As Deadline for Offer Sheets Passes, 10 Restricted Free Agents Remain Unsigned

This past Friday night (April 17), the deadline passed for restricted free agents to present offer sheets to their original team.

There usually aren’t many offer sheets each year, but this year there were none.

As the deadline approached and it was clear there would be no action, players began signing their one-year tenders.

Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez has not signed his $3.259 million yet, but it’s only a matter of time until it happens.

There were 33 restricted free agents when the league year began March 18, and including Gonzalez, there are 10 who remain unsigned.

Gonzalez’s tender was at a level where compensation would have been a second-round pick had he received an offer sheet. Only one player, New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, received a tender with a first-round pick attached ($4.641 million). He has also not signed his tender.

The other eight were all tendered at the $2.133 million that would have brought compensation equal to the round in which the player was originally drafted. There is no compensation if the player wasn’t drafted.

Those eight unsigned RFAs are Cininnatti Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou and safety Brandon Wilson; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson; Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Matt Feiler and cornerback Mike Hilton; Seattle Seahawks center Joey Hunt and defensive end Branden Jackson.