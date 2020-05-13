AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Cardinals Offseason Program about Building Team Culture

Howard Balzer

Virtual offseason programs continue around the NFL, and have now been extended another two weeks until close to the end of the month. Rookies were able to join the fun this week.

For his part, Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones is extremely positive about what’s being accomplished.

Said Jones, “To be completely honest with you, these meetings, they've been going just like how they would go at the facility. The criteria and the format, when it starts, everyone's on time. As far as the learning, I'm not sure how familiar you guys are with these apps, but you can put a chalkboard and play right up here and put it on our face. And there's times when we'll go over plays and it's here.

“So for me, this is, I think, my ninth OTAs and there's not a huge difference. I'm learning still. I know a lot of it can get repetitive, but that's when you hone in and lock in and say, ‘I'm sharpening my axe, I'm learning.’”

He has also been impressed with the rookies. “The younger guys, they're definitely learning, or the ones that are in my class are definitely learning because they're already retaining a lot,” Jones said.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury noted that it’s important to be efficient with the time spent.

“We'll have team meetings mixed in and then special teams meetings, and then their position meetings. As we go along, we'll continue to change things up and have different positions meet with other positions and just try to keep it fresh with these guys. But we try to be as efficient as we can with their time, understanding the unique period we’re in. A lot of these guys have families and you know keeping their families safe and healthy and take care of those people is first and foremost.

“But you try to be as entertaining as you can. If you need breaks, get breaks because you want to keep those guys locked in. Because we understand, at the end of this, you're not going out of the field, you're not being asked to rep against anybody. And so you want to make sure that they are locked in when you have them and make the best use of the time.”

Kingsbury said the feedback he’s received from players has also been positive.

“They've definitely been receptive, receptive to talking football again,” he said “I think it's been a reprieve for them to just try to bring some normalcy back and talk football and see their friends and their teammates. And so that's been really positive. We all want to get back to the field, but we understand this unique time and we're all having to make adjustments.”

The head coach is also being efficient with how he spends his time. “You kind of pick and choose which meetings you want to jump into,” Kingsbury said. “I'm with the quarterbacks a lot of the time outside of the team meetings, and then I'll call different position groups just to check in and see how they're doing.”

While no one knows yet when teams will be able to gather together and how long they will have before games hopefully begin, Kingsbury was asked about the first thing he will have to do when they hit the field for the first time.

“With the entire team, just the chemistry, the rapport, get guys around each other,” he said. “It's a shortened time to be around each other. So you want to build that, that team chemistry. You want to build a culture and make sure that you know everybody's in this thing together.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All-Pro Chandler Jones Earns Syracuse Degree

Arizona Cardinals NFL All-Decade outside linebacker Chandler Jones went back to school and earned his Syracuse degree during the COVID-19 pandemic

Mason Kern

Jake Plummer, the Cowboys and a 50-Year Legacy

With the Cardinals and Cowboys scheduled to play on MNF, former QB Jake Plummer recounts a playoff win 50 years in the making.

Mason Kern

by

MasonKern

Lack of On-Field Reps Affecting Rookies

Without an in-person offseason, Arizona Cardinals rookies are settling for a Virtual Period that is potentially stunting development.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals and NFC West Teams Pile Up Road Mileage, so do Home Opponents

The Arizona Cardinals are one of a few teams tasked with traveling the nation on short notice in 2020.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Swap Cornerbacks, Re-sign Kevin Peterson

Cornerback Kevin Peterson is returning to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal, while Andre Chachere is on the way out.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals One of Two Teams with Three Consecutive 2020 Road Games

The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road a lot come next season.

Howard Balzer

The Real Numbers: Taking a Deep Dive into Strength of Schedule Rankings

How hard is the Arizona Cardinals schedule this season? AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer breaks it down.

Howard Balzer

Two Prime-Time Games for Cardinals in 2020; Both on the Road

The Arizona Cardinals season schedule was released on Thursday and they got some good news.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Comparing Isaiah Simmons to the Best to Play the Game

Trying to find a player comp for Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons is a tough task.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Arizona Cardinals Announce 2020 Schedule

Who are the Arizona Cardinals playing and when are they doing so this season?

Mason Kern