Cardinals Offseason Program about Building Team Culture

Virtual offseason programs continue around the NFL, and have now been extended another two weeks until close to the end of the month. Rookies were able to join the fun this week.

For his part, Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones is extremely positive about what’s being accomplished.

Said Jones, “To be completely honest with you, these meetings, they've been going just like how they would go at the facility. The criteria and the format, when it starts, everyone's on time. As far as the learning, I'm not sure how familiar you guys are with these apps, but you can put a chalkboard and play right up here and put it on our face. And there's times when we'll go over plays and it's here.

“So for me, this is, I think, my ninth OTAs and there's not a huge difference. I'm learning still. I know a lot of it can get repetitive, but that's when you hone in and lock in and say, ‘I'm sharpening my axe, I'm learning.’”

He has also been impressed with the rookies. “The younger guys, they're definitely learning, or the ones that are in my class are definitely learning because they're already retaining a lot,” Jones said.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury noted that it’s important to be efficient with the time spent.

“We'll have team meetings mixed in and then special teams meetings, and then their position meetings. As we go along, we'll continue to change things up and have different positions meet with other positions and just try to keep it fresh with these guys. But we try to be as efficient as we can with their time, understanding the unique period we’re in. A lot of these guys have families and you know keeping their families safe and healthy and take care of those people is first and foremost.

“But you try to be as entertaining as you can. If you need breaks, get breaks because you want to keep those guys locked in. Because we understand, at the end of this, you're not going out of the field, you're not being asked to rep against anybody. And so you want to make sure that they are locked in when you have them and make the best use of the time.”

Kingsbury said the feedback he’s received from players has also been positive.

“They've definitely been receptive, receptive to talking football again,” he said “I think it's been a reprieve for them to just try to bring some normalcy back and talk football and see their friends and their teammates. And so that's been really positive. We all want to get back to the field, but we understand this unique time and we're all having to make adjustments.”

The head coach is also being efficient with how he spends his time. “You kind of pick and choose which meetings you want to jump into,” Kingsbury said. “I'm with the quarterbacks a lot of the time outside of the team meetings, and then I'll call different position groups just to check in and see how they're doing.”

While no one knows yet when teams will be able to gather together and how long they will have before games hopefully begin, Kingsbury was asked about the first thing he will have to do when they hit the field for the first time.

“With the entire team, just the chemistry, the rapport, get guys around each other,” he said. “It's a shortened time to be around each other. So you want to build that, that team chemistry. You want to build a culture and make sure that you know everybody's in this thing together.”